I think there is a few landlords on here so whats your opinions of the no DSS claimants now being ruled as unlawful and discriminatory?

Zoopla have already began removing "NO DSS ALLOWED" listings ......

It won't make any difference. You do your background checks regardless and base your decision on what's best for you.

Redsteel has it bang on.



It will make no difference at all.

All the NO DSS ALLOWED does is stop people wasting their time enquiring about a property they have no chance of renting.

I think the issue got worse when rent payments were paid direct to tenants. Those without self control or a moral compass were always going to spend it and pay double next month.



At the same time when i was unemployed it was impossible to rent a house in an ok area, i had cash refs etc but the minute i mentioned i was looking for a job that was it so i ended up on Gresham Rd in Boro but at least it was somewhere to start from......

Nothing changes.It remains no DSS, no smokers, no pets in my portfolio.

"I put some change in a homeless guys cup and some woman said "some of them have nice homes you know"

I said "not this one, I evicted him yesterday" ............



I said "not this one, I evicted him yesterday" ............ Logged

It remains no DSS, no smokers, no pets in my portfolio.

Nothing changes.

Nothing changes.It remains no DSS, no smokers, no pets in my portfolio.

Until your 1st lawsuit...........

Until your 1st lawsuit...........

My properties are not in the kind of price bracket that can be covered by housing benefit. I Stay clear of that end of the market.



This will change nothing. Landlords will still turn away tennants on benefits - they just won't give that reason for turning them down. I know people who won't rent to ethnics for a variety of reasons - of course they can't say that, but they always find a reason not too.

Am I the only person on here that doesn't rent out property then?

I DON'T MIND RENTING TO OUR LASS WHO GETS UC COZ I KNOW SHE PAYS UP 👍

PLUS I KNOW BERNIES TAXES ARE GOING TOWARDS PAYING MY BEER TOKENS 👍🍻🍻🍻🍻👍

😂😂😂😎😎😎



PLUS I KNOW BERNIES TAXES ARE GOING TOWARDS PAYING MY BEER TOKENS 👍🍻🍻🍻🍻👍



😂😂😂😎😎😎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Maybe need to adopt a more professional manner.

I rent out a bit of land but only I get a bottle of Irish Whiskey, a bit of firewood and the occasional dead sheep.Maybe need to adopt a more professional manner. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

I tried this landlord malarkey 20 years ago and decided it wasnt for me. Too much grief, I almost ended up in a rumble with a tenant because he was a cheeky cunt. Who lives in a flat and has BTL

Buy to Let

I assumed that all of the millionaires would be renting out property they'd bought for cash.

Okay, thanks.