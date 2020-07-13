|
MrPorkandbean
Hasn't learned his craft yet, but yes, a very good player. He's best to stay with Boro and be looked after, earn and learn his trade, get Boro up under Warnock, and then maybe he might be sold.
MrPorkandbean
Hes a good runner with deceiving pace but his defending and positioning is dreadful at times, too many games pass him by. The best thing for him would be a few seasons at championship level to get plenty of games under his belt. Whats he worth as a project at this moment in time, £5-7m?
I agree Pile, he's a raw talent, but yes, a good talent that needs nurturing. Good pace, no strength, final ball lacking. But for a young player, who has been tasked with playing first team football in the Championship he has done very well considering what he is lacking. No wonder they come calling. I hope he stays, if he leaves then his career will stagnate. Boro are his home for two seasons if his agent, club and manager all agree.
Pile
|
Our lack of squad depth could be his making. Its been a big season for Spence and Coulson playing in a side devoid of confidence and unable to score goals. Could make them stronger in the long run.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
MrPorkandbean
I don't think we have had any option. If we had the squad of bygone years the likes of Spence of Coulson would have ended up at Lincoln. When any club goes thru' a transitional period its the likes of Spence and Coulson that shine and the scouts eyes twinkle. Fair play to Boro for putting them in the firing line, and they have shone in games. I hope they stay, as a club, we have looked after them, given them a taste, and now it's head down and see where their careers go.
