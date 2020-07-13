Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 15, 2020, 10:48:43 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY  (Read 564 times)
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 320


View Profile
« on: July 13, 2020, 10:00:31 PM »
SPURS , WESTHAM, SOUTHAMPTON WANT HIM THATS WERE BORO WILL GET MONEY FROM AND NOT FRY
10 MILLION AND HE,S GONE
Logged
MrPorkandbean

Offline Offline

Posts: 20


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: July 13, 2020, 10:06:41 PM »
Hasn't learned his craft yet, but yes, a very good player. He's best to stay with Boro and be looked after, earn and learn his trade, get Boro up under Warnock, and then maybe he might be sold.
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 167



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: July 13, 2020, 10:27:15 PM »
Hes a good runner with deceiving pace but his defending and positioning is dreadful at times, too many games pass him by. The best thing for him would be a few seasons at championship level to get plenty of games under his belt. Whats he worth as a project at this moment in time, £5-7m?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
MrPorkandbean

Offline Offline

Posts: 20


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: July 13, 2020, 10:39:19 PM »
Quote from: Pile on July 13, 2020, 10:27:15 PM
Hes a good runner with deceiving pace but his defending and positioning is dreadful at times, too many games pass him by. The best thing for him would be a few seasons at championship level to get plenty of games under his belt. Whats he worth as a project at this moment in time, £5-7m?

I agree Pile, he's a raw talent, but yes, a good talent that needs nurturing. Good pace, no strength, final ball lacking. But for a young player, who has been tasked with playing first team football in the Championship he has done very well considering what he is lacking. No wonder they come calling. I hope he stays, if he leaves then his career will stagnate. Boro are his home for two seasons if his agent, club and manager all agree.
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 167



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: July 13, 2020, 10:43:54 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 13, 2020, 10:39:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on July 13, 2020, 10:27:15 PM
Hes a good runner with deceiving pace but his defending and positioning is dreadful at times, too many games pass him by. The best thing for him would be a few seasons at championship level to get plenty of games under his belt. Whats he worth as a project at this moment in time, £5-7m?

I agree Pile, he's a raw talent, but yes, a good talent that needs nurturing. Good pace, no strength, final ball lacking. But for a young player, who has been tasked with playing first team football in the Championship he has done very well considering what he is lacking. No wonder they come calling. I hope he stays, if he leaves then his career will stagnate. Boro are his home for two seasons if his agent, club and manager all agree.
:like:

Our lack of squad depth could be his making. Its been a big season for Spence and Coulson playing in a side devoid of confidence and unable to score goals. Could make them stronger in the long run.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
MrPorkandbean

Offline Offline

Posts: 20


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: July 13, 2020, 10:47:51 PM »
Quote from: Pile on July 13, 2020, 10:43:54 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 13, 2020, 10:39:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on July 13, 2020, 10:27:15 PM
Hes a good runner with deceiving pace but his defending and positioning is dreadful at times, too many games pass him by. The best thing for him would be a few seasons at championship level to get plenty of games under his belt. Whats he worth as a project at this moment in time, £5-7m?

I agree Pile, he's a raw talent, but yes, a good talent that needs nurturing. Good pace, no strength, final ball lacking. But for a young player, who has been tasked with playing first team football in the Championship he has done very well considering what he is lacking. No wonder they come calling. I hope he stays, if he leaves then his career will stagnate. Boro are his home for two seasons if his agent, club and manager all agree.
:like:

Our lack of squad depth could be his making. Its been a big season for Spence and Coulson playing in a side devoid of confidence and unable to score goals. Could make them stronger in the long run.

I don't think we have had any option. If we had the squad of bygone years the likes of Spence of Coulson would have ended up at Lincoln. When any club goes thru' a transitional period its the likes of Spence and Coulson that shine and the scouts eyes twinkle. Fair play to Boro for putting them in the firing line, and they have shone in games. I hope they stay, as a club, we have looked after them, given them a taste, and now it's head down and see where their careers go.
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 642


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:38:56 AM »
Both are very good athletes , but not footballers yet , the work for them to develop starts now for them , or they go down the "could of been" route. Both positionally dodgy at times , pace wise very good , strength needs to be better, it alll depends on them, their agents , & the desire to get better , footballs littered with nearly men who took the money & never played again !!
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 063


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:30:26 AM »
He looks a bit injury prone to me - suspect hamstrings
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 238


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:37:35 AM »
Anything like decent money and he will be gone
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 168


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:52:24 AM »
Another Traore cash cow for us  :like:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 119



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:00:23 AM »
Excellent prospect that already has developed considerable value. Club will cash in
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 163


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:02:30 AM »
Decent prospect, that's all. Seems a bit of a cunt as well.

Cash in.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 923


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:27:41 AM »
15 for Fry
15 for Spence
10 for Britt

Give it to Warnock and enjoy promotion.

 :homer:
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 642


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:37:34 AM »
Agree about the dodgy Hamstrings , does look very leggy
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 238


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:20:40 PM »
I think nearer half those valuations would be nearer the mark.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 119



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:50:13 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 11:37:34 AM
Agree about the dodgy Hamstrings , does look very leggy

Kanu did alright like  :alf:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 468


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:00:58 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 12:20:40 PM
I think nearer half those valuations would be nearer the mark.

Yep. We'd be lucky to get £20m for the three of them.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 658



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:31:16 PM »
As said above, if Spence has any faith in his ability he's best off staying with us for at least another full Season. Never that simple, like.

I imagine in these uncertain times he'll want a move as soon as possible.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 320


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:20:42 PM »
HE IS GOING TO SPURS GET YER MONEY ON  :like:
THIS IS WERE BORO WILL HAVE A BIT OF MONEY TO SPEND 10 MILLION  :like:
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 167



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:24:10 PM »
Well spend half on Kemar Roofe.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 320


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:26:43 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:24:10 PM
Well spend half on Kemar Roofe.
NO FUCKING WAY WE WILL GET HIM  WHO TOLD YER THAT DID YER DREAM IT
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 167



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:28:13 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:26:43 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:24:10 PM
Well spend half on Kemar Roofe.
NO FUCKING WAY WE WILL GET HIM  WHO TOLD YER THAT DID YER DREAM IT
ITK - he wants a northern club.

Dont tell anyone  sshhh
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 320


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:43:52 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:28:13 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:26:43 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:24:10 PM
Well spend half on Kemar Roofe.
NO FUCKING WAY WE WILL GET HIM  WHO TOLD YER THAT DID YER DREAM IT
ITK - he wants a northern club.

Dont tell anyone  sshhh
  :jackanory:
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 167



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:48:18 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:43:52 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:28:13 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:26:43 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:24:10 PM
Well spend half on Kemar Roofe.
NO FUCKING WAY WE WILL GET HIM  WHO TOLD YER THAT DID YER DREAM IT
ITK - he wants a northern club.

Dont tell anyone  sshhh
  :jackanory:
mick
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 