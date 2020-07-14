Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 14, 2020, 12:03:18 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY  (Read 387 times)
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 277


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:00:31 PM »
SPURS , WESTHAM, SOUTHAMPTON WANT HIM THATS WERE BORO WILL GET MONEY FROM AND NOT FRY
10 MILLION AND HE,S GONE
Logged
MrPorkandbean

Offline Offline

Posts: 20


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:06:41 PM »
Hasn't learned his craft yet, but yes, a very good player. He's best to stay with Boro and be looked after, earn and learn his trade, get Boro up under Warnock, and then maybe he might be sold.
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 095



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:27:15 PM »
Hes a good runner with deceiving pace but his defending and positioning is dreadful at times, too many games pass him by. The best thing for him would be a few seasons at championship level to get plenty of games under his belt. Whats he worth as a project at this moment in time, £5-7m?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
MrPorkandbean

Offline Offline

Posts: 20


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:39:19 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:27:15 PM
Hes a good runner with deceiving pace but his defending and positioning is dreadful at times, too many games pass him by. The best thing for him would be a few seasons at championship level to get plenty of games under his belt. Whats he worth as a project at this moment in time, £5-7m?

I agree Pile, he's a raw talent, but yes, a good talent that needs nurturing. Good pace, no strength, final ball lacking. But for a young player, who has been tasked with playing first team football in the Championship he has done very well considering what he is lacking. No wonder they come calling. I hope he stays, if he leaves then his career will stagnate. Boro are his home for two seasons if his agent, club and manager all agree.
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 095



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:43:54 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Yesterday at 10:39:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:27:15 PM
Hes a good runner with deceiving pace but his defending and positioning is dreadful at times, too many games pass him by. The best thing for him would be a few seasons at championship level to get plenty of games under his belt. Whats he worth as a project at this moment in time, £5-7m?

I agree Pile, he's a raw talent, but yes, a good talent that needs nurturing. Good pace, no strength, final ball lacking. But for a young player, who has been tasked with playing first team football in the Championship he has done very well considering what he is lacking. No wonder they come calling. I hope he stays, if he leaves then his career will stagnate. Boro are his home for two seasons if his agent, club and manager all agree.
:like:

Our lack of squad depth could be his making. Its been a big season for Spence and Coulson playing in a side devoid of confidence and unable to score goals. Could make them stronger in the long run.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
MrPorkandbean

Offline Offline

Posts: 20


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:47:51 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:43:54 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Yesterday at 10:39:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:27:15 PM
Hes a good runner with deceiving pace but his defending and positioning is dreadful at times, too many games pass him by. The best thing for him would be a few seasons at championship level to get plenty of games under his belt. Whats he worth as a project at this moment in time, £5-7m?

I agree Pile, he's a raw talent, but yes, a good talent that needs nurturing. Good pace, no strength, final ball lacking. But for a young player, who has been tasked with playing first team football in the Championship he has done very well considering what he is lacking. No wonder they come calling. I hope he stays, if he leaves then his career will stagnate. Boro are his home for two seasons if his agent, club and manager all agree.
:like:

Our lack of squad depth could be his making. Its been a big season for Spence and Coulson playing in a side devoid of confidence and unable to score goals. Could make them stronger in the long run.

I don't think we have had any option. If we had the squad of bygone years the likes of Spence of Coulson would have ended up at Lincoln. When any club goes thru' a transitional period its the likes of Spence and Coulson that shine and the scouts eyes twinkle. Fair play to Boro for putting them in the firing line, and they have shone in games. I hope they stay, as a club, we have looked after them, given them a taste, and now it's head down and see where their careers go.
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 637


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:38:56 AM »
Both are very good athletes , but not footballers yet , the work for them to develop starts now for them , or they go down the "could of been" route. Both positionally dodgy at times , pace wise very good , strength needs to be better, it alll depends on them, their agents , & the desire to get better , footballs littered with nearly men who took the money & never played again !!
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 053


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:30:26 AM »
He looks a bit injury prone to me - suspect hamstrings
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 228


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:37:35 AM »
Anything like decent money and he will be gone
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 134


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:52:24 AM »
Another Traore cash cow for us  :like:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 115



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:00:23 AM »
Excellent prospect that already has developed considerable value. Club will cash in
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 129


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:02:30 AM »
Decent prospect, that's all. Seems a bit of a cunt as well.

Cash in.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 888


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:27:41 AM »
15 for Fry
15 for Spence
10 for Britt

Give it to Warnock and enjoy promotion.

 :homer:
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 637


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:37:34 AM »
Agree about the dodgy Hamstrings , does look very leggy
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 