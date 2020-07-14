monkeyman

Posts: 10 277 DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY « on: Yesterday at 10:00:31 PM » SPURS , WESTHAM, SOUTHAMPTON WANT HIM THATS WERE BORO WILL GET MONEY FROM AND NOT FRY

10 MILLION AND HE,S GONE

MrPorkandbean

Posts: 20 Re: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:06:41 PM » Hasn't learned his craft yet, but yes, a very good player. He's best to stay with Boro and be looked after, earn and learn his trade, get Boro up under Warnock, and then maybe he might be sold. Logged

Pile

Hes a good runner with deceiving pace but his defending and positioning is dreadful at times, too many games pass him by. The best thing for him would be a few seasons at championship level to get plenty of games under his belt. Whats he worth as a project at this moment in time, £5-7m?

MrPorkandbean

Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:27:15 PM



I agree Pile, he's a raw talent, but yes, a good talent that needs nurturing. Good pace, no strength, final ball lacking. But for a young player, who has been tasked with playing first team football in the Championship he has done very well considering what he is lacking. No wonder they come calling. I hope he stays, if he leaves then his career will stagnate. Boro are his home for two seasons if his agent, club and manager all agree. I agree Pile, he's a raw talent, but yes, a good talent that needs nurturing. Good pace, no strength, final ball lacking. But for a young player, who has been tasked with playing first team football in the Championship he has done very well considering what he is lacking. No wonder they come calling. I hope he stays, if he leaves then his career will stagnate. Boro are his home for two seasons if his agent, club and manager all agree. Logged

Pile

I agree Pile, he's a raw talent, but yes, a good talent that needs nurturing. Good pace, no strength, final ball lacking. But for a young player, who has been tasked with playing first team football in the Championship he has done very well considering what he is lacking. No wonder they come calling. I hope he stays, if he leaves then his career will stagnate. Boro are his home for two seasons if his agent, club and manager all agree.



Our lack of squad depth could be his making. Its been a big season for Spence and Coulson playing in a side devoid of confidence and unable to score goals. Could make them stronger in the long run.

MrPorkandbean

Our lack of squad depth could be his making. Its been a big season for Spence and Coulson playing in a side devoid of confidence and unable to score goals. Could make them stronger in the long run.



Our lack of squad depth could be his making. Its been a big season for Spence and Coulson playing in a side devoid of confidence and unable to score goals. Could make them stronger in the long run.

I don't think we have had any option. If we had the squad of bygone years the likes of Spence of Coulson would have ended up at Lincoln. When any club goes thru' a transitional period its the likes of Spence and Coulson that shine and the scouts eyes twinkle. Fair play to Boro for putting them in the firing line, and they have shone in games. I hope they stay, as a club, we have looked after them, given them a taste, and now it's head down and see where their careers go. I don't think we have had any option. If we had the squad of bygone years the likes of Spence of Coulson would have ended up at Lincoln. When any club goes thru' a transitional period its the likes of Spence and Coulson that shine and the scouts eyes twinkle. Fair play to Boro for putting them in the firing line, and they have shone in games. I hope they stay, as a club, we have looked after them, given them a taste, and now it's head down and see where their careers go. Logged

Gingerpig

Posts: 637 Re: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:38:56 AM » Both are very good athletes , but not footballers yet , the work for them to develop starts now for them , or they go down the "could of been" route. Both positionally dodgy at times , pace wise very good , strength needs to be better, it alll depends on them, their agents , & the desire to get better , footballs littered with nearly men who took the money & never played again !! Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Ural Quntz



He looks a bit injury prone to me - suspect hamstrings



livefastdieyoung

Posts: 888 Re: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:27:41 AM »

15 for Spence

10 for Britt



Give it to Warnock and enjoy promotion.



15 for Fry
15 for Spence
10 for Britt

Give it to Warnock and enjoy promotion.