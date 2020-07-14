Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 14, 2020, 12:03:18 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY (Read 387 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 277
DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:31 PM »
SPURS , WESTHAM, SOUTHAMPTON WANT HIM THATS WERE BORO WILL GET MONEY FROM AND NOT FRY
10 MILLION AND HE,S GONE
Logged
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 20
Re: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:06:41 PM »
Hasn't learned his craft yet, but yes, a very good player. He's best to stay with Boro and be looked after, earn and learn his trade, get Boro up under Warnock, and then maybe he might be sold.
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 095
Re: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:27:15 PM »
Hes a good runner with deceiving pace but his defending and positioning is dreadful at times, too many games pass him by. The best thing for him would be a few seasons at championship level to get plenty of games under his belt. Whats he worth as a project at this moment in time, £5-7m?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 20
Re: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:39:19 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 10:27:15 PM
Hes a good runner with deceiving pace but his defending and positioning is dreadful at times, too many games pass him by. The best thing for him would be a few seasons at championship level to get plenty of games under his belt. Whats he worth as a project at this moment in time, £5-7m?
I agree Pile, he's a raw talent, but yes, a good talent that needs nurturing. Good pace, no strength, final ball lacking. But for a young player, who has been tasked with playing first team football in the Championship he has done very well considering what he is lacking. No wonder they come calling. I hope he stays, if he leaves then his career will stagnate. Boro are his home for two seasons if his agent, club and manager all agree.
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 095
Re: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:43:54 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on
Yesterday
at 10:39:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 10:27:15 PM
Hes a good runner with deceiving pace but his defending and positioning is dreadful at times, too many games pass him by. The best thing for him would be a few seasons at championship level to get plenty of games under his belt. Whats he worth as a project at this moment in time, £5-7m?
I agree Pile, he's a raw talent, but yes, a good talent that needs nurturing. Good pace, no strength, final ball lacking. But for a young player, who has been tasked with playing first team football in the Championship he has done very well considering what he is lacking. No wonder they come calling. I hope he stays, if he leaves then his career will stagnate. Boro are his home for two seasons if his agent, club and manager all agree.
Our lack of squad depth could be his making. Its been a big season for Spence and Coulson playing in a side devoid of confidence and unable to score goals. Could make them stronger in the long run.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 20
Re: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:51 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 10:43:54 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on
Yesterday
at 10:39:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 10:27:15 PM
Hes a good runner with deceiving pace but his defending and positioning is dreadful at times, too many games pass him by. The best thing for him would be a few seasons at championship level to get plenty of games under his belt. Whats he worth as a project at this moment in time, £5-7m?
I agree Pile, he's a raw talent, but yes, a good talent that needs nurturing. Good pace, no strength, final ball lacking. But for a young player, who has been tasked with playing first team football in the Championship he has done very well considering what he is lacking. No wonder they come calling. I hope he stays, if he leaves then his career will stagnate. Boro are his home for two seasons if his agent, club and manager all agree.
Our lack of squad depth could be his making. Its been a big season for Spence and Coulson playing in a side devoid of confidence and unable to score goals. Could make them stronger in the long run.
I don't think we have had any option. If we had the squad of bygone years the likes of Spence of Coulson would have ended up at Lincoln. When any club goes thru' a transitional period its the likes of Spence and Coulson that shine and the scouts eyes twinkle. Fair play to Boro for putting them in the firing line, and they have shone in games. I hope they stay, as a club, we have looked after them, given them a taste, and now it's head down and see where their careers go.
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 637
Re: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:38:56 AM »
Both are very good athletes , but not footballers yet , the work for them to develop starts now for them , or they go down the "could of been" route. Both positionally dodgy at times , pace wise very good , strength needs to be better, it alll depends on them, their agents , & the desire to get better , footballs littered with nearly men who took the money & never played again !!
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 053
Pack o cunts
Re: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:30:26 AM »
He looks a bit injury prone to me - suspect hamstrings
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 228
Re: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:37:35 AM »
Anything like decent money and he will be gone
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 134
Re: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:52:24 AM »
Another Traore cash cow for us
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 115
Re: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:00:23 AM »
Excellent prospect that already has developed considerable value. Club will cash in
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 129
Re: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:02:30 AM »
Decent prospect, that's all. Seems a bit of a cunt as well.
Cash in.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 888
Re: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:27:41 AM »
15 for Fry
15 for Spence
10 for Britt
Give it to Warnock and enjoy promotion.
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 637
Re: DJED SPENCE HOT PROPERTY
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 11:37:34 AM »
Agree about the dodgy Hamstrings , does look very leggy
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...