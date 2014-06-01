Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: MAN UTD TO WIN......  (Read 49 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 05:17:48 PM »
GREENWOOD TO SCORE FOR UNITED..... INGS FOR THE SAINTS  👍💷💷💷👍
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:21:56 PM »
Price mate?

 

Seems very likely. 8-1?

When did pogba last score? Think I'll do him to score, man u win, BTTS and Rome to be carded. Should be about 40-1 that.

 :mido:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:23:20 PM »
11/1  👍💷💷💷👍
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:27:13 PM »
Pongs scored on Thursday night
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:43:54 PM »
Well that pisses on my bonfire 
