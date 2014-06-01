Welcome,
July 13, 2020, 06:13:45 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MAN UTD TO WIN......
Author
Topic: MAN UTD TO WIN...... (Read 49 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 240
MAN UTD TO WIN......
«
on:
Today
at 05:17:48 PM »
GREENWOOD TO SCORE FOR UNITED..... INGS FOR THE SAINTS 👍💷💷💷👍
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 883
Re: MAN UTD TO WIN......
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:21:56 PM »
Price mate?
Seems very likely. 8-1?
When did pogba last score? Think I'll do him to score, man u win, BTTS and Rome to be carded. Should be about 40-1 that.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 240
Re: MAN UTD TO WIN......
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:23:20 PM »
11/1 👍💷💷💷👍
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 837
Once in every lifetime
Re: MAN UTD TO WIN......
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:27:13 PM »
Pongs scored on Thursday night
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 883
Re: MAN UTD TO WIN......
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:43:54 PM »
Well that pisses on my bonfire
