LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 240



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 240I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: MAN UTD TO WIN...... « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:23:20 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 05:21:56 PM







Seems very likely. 8-1?



When did pogba last score? Think I'll do him to score, man u win, BTTS and Rome to be carded. Should be about 40-1 that.





Price mate?Seems very likely. 8-1?When did pogba last score? Think I'll do him to score, man u win, BTTS and Rome to be carded. Should be about 40-1 that.

11/1 👍💷💷💷👍 11/1 👍💷💷💷👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......