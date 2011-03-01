monkeyman

Posts: 10 276 HEY LIDS « on: Today at 03:34:45 PM »

OXFORD V WYCOMBE WHO DO YER FANCY

OXFORD V WYCOMBE WHO DO YER FANCY

I FANCY A PUNT ON THIS GAME BOTH BEAT GOOD TEAMS TO GET THROUGH BUT I DID NOT SEE ANY OF THE GAMES LEAGUE 1 PLAY OFF TONIGHT

LEON TROTSKY

Re: HEY LIDS « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:49:56 PM » BOTH PLAYING WELL WITH GOOD MANAGERS..... FANCY IT TO GO TO EXTRA TIME 👍



I WOULD BACK WYCOMBE OUTRIGHT 👍💷👍



I WOULD BACK WYCOMBE OUTRIGHT 👍💷👍

monkeyman

Posts: 10 276 Re: HEY LIDS « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:55:04 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:49:56 PM BOTH PLAYING WELL WITH GOOD MANAGERS..... FANCY IT TO GO TO EXTRA TIME 👍



I WOULD BACK WYCOMBE OUTRIGHT 👍💷👍

THAT IS EXACTLY MY CHOICE PLAYED REALLY WELL AGAINST FLEETWOOD

THAT IS EXACTLY MY CHOICE PLAYED REALLY WELL AGAINST FLEETWOOD

I HEARD OXFORD GOT LUCKY AGAINST POMPEY MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON WYCOMBE DECENT PRICE TONIGHT MY WINNINGS FROM YESTERDAY

Holgateoldskool

Re: HEY LIDS « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:57:35 PM » Gareth Ainsworth dome wonders with a small club and no doubt budget. Knows his onions that lad

LEON TROTSKY

Re: HEY LIDS « Reply #7 on: Today at 04:04:11 PM » Adebayo Akinfenwa. 👍

El Capitan

Re: HEY LIDS « Reply #8 on: Today at 04:07:31 PM » How the hell did you spell that correctly

RiversideRifle

Re: HEY LIDS « Reply #16 on: Today at 04:30:22 PM » I've gone for a £20 Wycombe to win on Penna's

livefastdieyoung

Posts: 883 Re: HEY LIDS « Reply #19 on: Today at 04:50:46 PM »



Browne to score, Wycombe to win and BTTS. Logged