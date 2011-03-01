|
monkeyman
That bloody enormous bloke still plays a bit part doesnt he? Absolute brick shithouse
AKINFENWI OR SUMMAT
Thats him. Id kick him into row ten, fanny
I DOUBT THAT HE'S A BEAST HE USED TO BENCH PRESS USING PLAYERS
HE LOOKS FAT BUT ITS SOLID MUSCLE
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
If I get my belly swinging right, hell be fucked
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
How the hell did you spell that correctly
Cut and Paste.....
and the
WHAT IS THIS CUT & PASTE SHIT THEY SPEAK ABOUT ?
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
