Author Topic: HEY LIDS  (Read 208 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 10 273


« on: Today at 03:34:45 PM »
LEAGUE 1 PLAY OFF TONIGHT
OXFORD V WYCOMBE WHO DO YER FANCY  
I FANCY A PUNT ON THIS GAME BOTH BEAT GOOD TEAMS TO GET THROUGH BUT I DID NOT SEE ANY OF THE GAMES
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 242

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:49:56 PM »
BOTH PLAYING WELL WITH GOOD MANAGERS..... FANCY IT TO GO TO EXTRA TIME  👍

I WOULD BACK WYCOMBE OUTRIGHT  👍💷👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 730



« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:54:30 PM »
That bloody enormous bloke still plays a bit part doesnt he? Absolute brick shithouse
monkeyman
Posts: 10 273


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:55:04 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:49:56 PM
BOTH PLAYING WELL WITH GOOD MANAGERS..... FANCY IT TO GO TO EXTRA TIME  👍

I WOULD BACK WYCOMBE OUTRIGHT  👍💷👍
THAT IS EXACTLY MY CHOICE PLAYED REALLY WELL AGAINST FLEETWOOD
I HEARD OXFORD GOT LUCKY AGAINST POMPEY MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE ON WYCOMBE DECENT PRICE TONIGHT MY WINNINGS FROM YESTERDAY  :like:
monkeyman
Posts: 10 273


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:55:54 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:54:30 PM
That bloody enormous bloke still plays a bit part doesnt he? Absolute brick shithouse
AKINFENWI OR SUMMAT
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 219


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:57:35 PM »
Gareth Ainsworth dome wonders with a small club and no doubt budget. Knows his onions that lad
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 730



« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:58:12 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:55:54 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:54:30 PM
That bloody enormous bloke still plays a bit part doesnt he? Absolute brick shithouse
AKINFENWI OR SUMMAT

Thats him. Id kick him into row ten, fanny
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 242

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:04:11 PM »
Adebayo Akinfenwa. 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Posts: 42 357


« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:07:31 PM »
How the hell did you spell that correctly  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 273


« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:08:53 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:58:12 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:55:54 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:54:30 PM
That bloody enormous bloke still plays a bit part doesnt he? Absolute brick shithouse
AKINFENWI OR SUMMAT

Thats him. Id kick him into row ten, fanny
I DOUBT THAT HE'S A BEAST HE USED TO BENCH PRESS USING PLAYERS
HE LOOKS FAT BUT ITS SOLID MUSCLE
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 242

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:09:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:07:31 PM
How the hell did you spell that correctly  monkey

NOT JUST A PRETTY FACE AM I  😉
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 730



« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:09:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:07:31 PM
How the hell did you spell that correctly  monkey

F.A.N.N.Y.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 730



« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:11:21 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:08:53 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:58:12 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:55:54 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:54:30 PM
That bloody enormous bloke still plays a bit part doesnt he? Absolute brick shithouse
AKINFENWI OR SUMMAT

Thats him. Id kick him into row ten, fanny
I DOUBT THAT HE'S A BEAST HE USED TO BENCH PRESS USING PLAYERS
HE LOOKS FAT BUT ITS SOLID MUSCLE

If I get my belly swinging right, hell be fucked
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 837


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:16:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:07:31 PM
How the hell did you spell that correctly  monkey


copy n paste


adghjki ackinfenwaaah.  :nige: :nige:
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Posts: 10 273


« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:22:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:07:31 PM
How the hell did you spell that correctly  monkey
TRUST.MATTY TO PULL SOMEONE UP ON THEIR SPELLING  oleary
El Capitan
Posts: 42 357


« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:23:50 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:22:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:07:31 PM
How the hell did you spell that correctly  monkey
TRUST.MATTY TO PULL SOMEONE UP ON THEIR SPELLING  oleary




Shit stirrer  lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 131


« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:30:22 PM »
I've gone for a £20 Wycombe to win on Penna's  :ponce:
monkeyman
Posts: 10 273


« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:34:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:23:50 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:22:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:07:31 PM
How the hell did you spell that correctly  monkey
TRUST.MATTY TO PULL SOMEONE UP ON THEIR SPELLING  oleary




Shit stirrer  lost
  :meltdown:
monkeyman
Posts: 10 273


« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:34:46 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 04:30:22 PM
I've gone for a £20 Wycombe to win on Penna's  :ponce:
  :ponce:
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 883


« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:50:46 PM »
Browne to score, Wycombe to win and BTTS.

  :mido:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 052


Pack o cunts


« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:50:42 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:07:31 PM
How the hell did you spell that correctly  monkey

Cut and Paste.....
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 242

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:54:46 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 07:50:42 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:07:31 PM
How the hell did you spell that correctly  monkey

Cut and Paste.....
and the


WHAT IS THIS CUT  &  PASTE SHIT THEY SPEAK ABOUT ?
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
