livefastdieyoung
Just made a batch of these beauties for a birthday do tonight.
Boiled eggs (7 mins exactlty)
Sausage meat
Sage and onion stuffing
Garlic salt
Grated Jalapeño
Very hot chilli sauce
Pepper
Breadcrumbs
Mix everything together, apart from the eggs and breadcrumbs.
Wrap a boiled egg in the mix
Dip in egg and and flour then breadcrumbs.
Deep fry for 5 mins at about 160 degrees.
Immense. Tucking into one for my lunch right now.
Deserves a massive Homidope combo that!
LEON TROTSKY
|
Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club: Photo or it never happened.
Where are all your cookery photos?
In my special place.
Would you like to see them?
GET THEM UP YA FAT BALD PRICK 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
|
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Smash!
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
They make these ones at a cafe in Lafayette, Louisiana. I've not tried yet but the chicken one sounds interesting.
SCOTCH EGGS
The Hot Potato
Shredded, seasoned potato
Pork Perfection
Fresh pork sausage
Which Came First
Juicy, seasoned chicken breast
WE GET IT YOU PRETEND TO COME FRON 🇺🇸...
GROW UP YOU LITTLE STOCKTON STREET URCHIN
BEER ME BUD🍺🍻🍺🍻
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Steboro
I surely would choose somewhere more exotic than Louisiana if I was lying. You know somewhere like Hawaii.
Bet the furthest you have been in your life is Newton Aycliffe only because you got on the wrong train you thick cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......