July 13, 2020, 06:13:40 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Firecracker scotch eggs  (Read 276 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 01:30:50 PM »
Just made a batch of these beauties for a birthday do tonight.

Boiled eggs (7 mins exactlty)
Sausage meat
Sage and onion stuffing
Garlic salt
Grated Jalapeño
Very hot chilli sauce
Pepper
Breadcrumbs

Mix everything together, apart from the eggs and breadcrumbs.
Wrap a boiled egg in the mix
Dip in egg and and flour then breadcrumbs.
Deep fry for 5 mins at about 160 degrees.

Immense. Tucking into one for my lunch right now.

 :homer: :mido: :pope2:

Deserves a massive Homidope combo that!
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:27:21 PM »
Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club:  Photo or it never happened.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:33:52 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:27:21 PM
Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club:  Photo or it never happened.

 
Where are all your cookery photos?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:36:02 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:33:52 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:27:21 PM
Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club:  Photo or it never happened.

 
Where are all your cookery photos?


THE WEIRDO CUNT COULDN'T BURN FUCKING TOAST  👎🤪🤪🤪👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:45:19 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:33:52 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:27:21 PM
Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club:  Photo or it never happened.

 
Where are all your cookery photos?

In my special place.

Would you like to see them?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:47:12 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:36:02 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:33:52 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:27:21 PM
Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club:  Photo or it never happened.

 
Where are all your cookery photos?


THE WEIRDO CUNT COULDN'T BURN FUCKING TOAST  👎🤪🤪🤪👎

Yeah.

Ace chefs like what I am don't burn toast - we cook it properly.

 mcl
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:53:11 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:45:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:33:52 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:27:21 PM
Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club:  Photo or it never happened.

 
Where are all your cookery photos?

In my special place.

Would you like to see them?

GET THEM UP YA FAT BALD PRICK  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:55:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:53:11 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:45:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:33:52 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:27:21 PM
Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club:  Photo or it never happened.

 
Where are all your cookery photos?

In my special place.

Would you like to see them?

GET THEM UP YA FAT BALD PRICK  👍


 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:57:17 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:53:11 PM

GET THEM UP YA FAT BALD PRICK  👍

You can see them when you come and stay.  Why haven't you confirmed your flights yet?

 :pd:

I'll have to get another bath at this rate.
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:04:57 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:53:11 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:45:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:33:52 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:27:21 PM
Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club:  Photo or it never happened.

 
Where are all your cookery photos?

In my special place.

Would you like to see them?

GET THEM UP YA FAT BALD PRICK  👍
  charles :nige: :alf: mick rava
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:08:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:53:11 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:45:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:33:52 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:27:21 PM
Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club:  Photo or it never happened.

 
Where are all your cookery photos?

In my special place.

Would you like to see them?

GET THEM UP YA FAT BALD PRICK  👍

 
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:10:08 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:27:21 PM
Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club:  Photo or it never happened.

 

I've only got pics of the first batch of four but I can't remember how to do pics on here. You have to host it and all that bollocks don't you? Fuck that. I'm on the drink.

 :mido:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:13:07 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:10:08 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:27:21 PM
Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club:  Photo or it never happened.

 

I've only got pics of the first batch of four but I can't remember how to do pics on here. You have to host it and all that bollocks don't you? Fuck that. I'm on the drink.

 :mido:

Fair dos.  That's why I don't bother an'all.
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:21:29 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:13:07 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:10:08 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:27:21 PM
Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club:  Photo or it never happened.

 

I've only got pics of the first batch of four but I can't remember how to do pics on here. You have to host it and all that bollocks don't you? Fuck that. I'm on the drink.

 :mido:

Fair dos.  That's why I don't bother an'all.
YOUR NOT FUCKING DRINKING 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:22:32 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:21:29 PM
YOUR NOT FUCKING DRINKING 

I won't be bullied like yers did to poor TM.

 
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:23:50 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:22:32 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:21:29 PM
YOUR NOT FUCKING DRINKING 

I won't be bullied like yers did to poor TM.

 
I NEVER BULLIED T.M IT WAS LIDS  lost
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:25:35 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:23:50 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:22:32 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:21:29 PM
YOUR NOT FUCKING DRINKING 

I won't be bullied like yers did to poor TM.

 
I NEVER BULLIED T.M IT WAS LIDS  lost



You were an awful brute to him as well.  We all saw what you did.

#TEAMTM
Logged
Pile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:26:26 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:23:50 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:22:32 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:21:29 PM
YOUR NOT FUCKING DRINKING 

I won't be bullied like yers did to poor TM.

 
I NEVER BULLIED T.M IT WAS LIDS  lost
Grass!!!  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:27:06 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 03:26:26 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:23:50 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:22:32 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:21:29 PM
YOUR NOT FUCKING DRINKING 

I won't be bullied like yers did to poor TM.

 
I NEVER BULLIED T.M IT WAS LIDS  lost
Grass!!!  charles
  mick
Logged
Pile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:27:17 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:53:11 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:45:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:33:52 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:27:21 PM
Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club:  Photo or it never happened.

 
Where are all your cookery photos?

In my special place.

Would you like to see them?

GET THEM UP YA FAT BALD PRICK  👍
Smash!
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:28:01 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:13:07 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:10:08 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:27:21 PM
Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club:  Photo or it never happened.

 

I've only got pics of the first batch of four but I can't remember how to do pics on here. You have to host it and all that bollocks don't you? Fuck that. I'm on the drink.

 :mido:

Fair dos.  That's why I don't bother an'all.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:29:39 PM »
SCARED OF HIS OWN SHADOW IS FRUIT  &  NUT  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steboro
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:33:32 PM »
They make these ones at a cafe in Lafayette, Louisiana.  I've not tried yet but the chicken one sounds interesting.

SCOTCH EGGS

The Hot Potato
Shredded, seasoned potato


Pork Perfection
Fresh pork sausage


Which Came First
Juicy, seasoned chicken breast
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:46:41 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 04:33:32 PM
They make these ones at a cafe in Lafayette, Louisiana.  I've not tried yet but the chicken one sounds interesting.

SCOTCH EGGS

The Hot Potato
Shredded, seasoned potato


Pork Perfection
Fresh pork sausage


Which Came First
Juicy, seasoned chicken breast
 
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:51:26 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 04:33:32 PM
They make these ones at a cafe in Lafayette, Louisiana.  I've not tried yet but the chicken one sounds interesting.

SCOTCH EGGS

The Hot Potato
Shredded, seasoned potato


Pork Perfection
Fresh pork sausage


Which Came First
Juicy, seasoned chicken breast

WE GET IT YOU PRETEND TO COME FRON 🇺🇸...

GROW UP YOU LITTLE STOCKTON STREET URCHIN lost

BEER ME BUD🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:51:42 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 04:33:32 PM
They make these ones at a cafe in Lafayette, Louisiana.  I've not tried yet but the chicken one sounds interesting.

SCOTCH EGGS

The Hot Potato
Shredded, seasoned potato


Pork Perfection
Fresh pork sausage


Which Came First
Juicy, seasoned chicken breast

Sound plain. Tell the yank cunts to up their game!

 jc
Logged
Steboro
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:39:47 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 04:51:26 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 04:33:32 PM
They make these ones at a cafe in Lafayette, Louisiana.  I've not tried yet but the chicken one sounds interesting.

SCOTCH EGGS

The Hot Potato
Shredded, seasoned potato


Pork Perfection
Fresh pork sausage


Which Came First
Juicy, seasoned chicken breast

WE GET IT YOU PRETEND TO COME FRON 🇺🇸...

GROW UP YOU LITTLE STOCKTON STREET URCHIN lost

BEER ME BUD🍺🍻🍺🍻

I surely would choose somewhere more exotic than Louisiana if I was lying.  You know somewhere like Hawaii.   souey

Bet the furthest you have been in your life is Newton Aycliffe only because you got on the wrong train you thick cunt.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:52:51 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 05:39:47 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 04:51:26 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 04:33:32 PM
They make these ones at a cafe in Lafayette, Louisiana.  I've not tried yet but the chicken one sounds interesting.

SCOTCH EGGS

The Hot Potato
Shredded, seasoned potato


Pork Perfection
Fresh pork sausage


Which Came First
Juicy, seasoned chicken breast

WE GET IT YOU PRETEND TO COME FRON 🇺🇸...

GROW UP YOU LITTLE STOCKTON STREET URCHIN lost

BEER ME BUD🍺🍻🍺🍻

I surely would choose somewhere more exotic than Louisiana if I was lying.  You know somewhere like Hawaii.   souey

Bet the furthest you have been in your life is Newton Aycliffe only because you got on the wrong train you thick cunt.




HE REALLY LIVES THERE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

POOR QUEERSON..... HALF GEORDIE THE LYING CUNT  👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
