Firecracker scotch eggs « on: Today at 01:30:50 PM »



Boiled eggs (7 mins exactlty)

Sausage meat

Sage and onion stuffing

Garlic salt

Grated Jalapeño

Very hot chilli sauce

Pepper

Breadcrumbs



Mix everything together, apart from the eggs and breadcrumbs.

Wrap a boiled egg in the mix

Dip in egg and and flour then breadcrumbs.

Deep fry for 5 mins at about 160 degrees.



Immense. Tucking into one for my lunch right now.







Deserves a massive Homidope combo that!



CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Firecracker scotch eggs « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:27:21 PM »



Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club: Photo or it never happened.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Firecracker scotch eggs « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:57:17 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:53:11 PM

GET THEM UP YA FAT BALD PRICK 👍



You can see them when you come and stay. Why haven't you confirmed your flights yet?







You can see them when you come and stay. Why haven't you confirmed your flights yet?

I'll have to get another bath at this rate.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

livefastdieyoung

Re: Firecracker scotch eggs « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:10:08 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:27:21 PM

Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club: Photo or it never happened.





Rule 26 of the COB Cooking Club: Photo or it never happened.

I've only got pics of the first batch of four but I can't remember how to do pics on here. You have to host it and all that bollocks don't you? Fuck that. I'm on the drink.



I've only got pics of the first batch of four but I can't remember how to do pics on here. You have to host it and all that bollocks don't you? Fuck that. I'm on the drink. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: Firecracker scotch eggs « Reply #21 on: Today at 03:29:39 PM » SCARED OF HIS OWN SHADOW IS FRUIT & NUT 👍😂😂😂👍

Steboro

Posts: 3 342 Re: Firecracker scotch eggs « Reply #22 on: Today at 04:33:32 PM » They make these ones at a cafe in Lafayette, Louisiana. I've not tried yet but the chicken one sounds interesting.



SCOTCH EGGS



The Hot Potato

Shredded, seasoned potato





Pork Perfection

Fresh pork sausage





Which Came First

Juicy, seasoned chicken breast Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



WE GET IT YOU PRETEND TO COME FRON 🇺🇸...



GROW UP YOU LITTLE STOCKTON STREET URCHIN



BEER ME BUD🍺🍻🍺🍻 WE GET IT YOU PRETEND TO COME FRON 🇺🇸...GROW UP YOU LITTLE STOCKTON STREET URCHINBEER ME BUD🍺🍻🍺🍻 Logged NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE

livefastdieyoung

Sound plain. Tell the yank cunts to up their game!



Sound plain. Tell the yank cunts to up their game! Logged