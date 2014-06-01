Welcome,
July 14, 2020, 09:52:49 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Threads getting deleted off here
Author
Topic: Threads getting deleted off here (Read 441 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 357
Threads getting deleted off here
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:49:39 AM »
Wheres the one gone about the 5.20 at Bangor?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 277
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:14:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:49:39 AM
Wheres the one gone about the 5.20 at Bangor?
THE LIDS TIP ONE
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 225
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:21:51 PM »
DID YOU DREAM IT TWATTY
LIKE YOUR ARSENAL AND LEICESTER AWAY DOUBLE
SHOULD HAVE WENT FOR THE PENNY CHEWS AND THE CHERRIES
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 357
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:35:54 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 12:14:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:49:39 AM
Wheres the one gone about the 5.20 at Bangor?
THE LIDS TIP ONE
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 277
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:37:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 03:35:54 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 12:14:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:49:39 AM
Wheres the one gone about the 5.20 at Bangor?
THE LIDS TIP ONE
STOP SHIT STIRRING
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 357
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:37:54 PM »
Thats what TM kept telling yer!!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 277
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 03:40:35 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 03:37:54 PM
Thats what TM kept telling yer!!
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 611
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:23 PM »
Looks like another thread got deleted.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 225
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:36:48 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 11:21:23 PM
Looks like another thread got deleted.
YES I BELIEVE YOU REPORTED IT YOU IMBECILE
STOP CRYING OVER SPILT MILK
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:40:16 AM by LEON TROTSKY
»
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 134
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:54:56 AM »
FFS why is everyone so touchy on here lately? Its becoming a bore on here lately. No fuckers having fun anymore.....Is it the threat of the "bulldozer?" Is it Borolad infesting us all??.........
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 611
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:46:49 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:36:48 AM
YES I BELIEVE YOU REPORTED IT YOU IMBECILE
STOP CRYING OVER SPILT MILK
I didn't report it to anyone (ie using "report to moderator").
Does just writing "reported" in the thread, as wind up, have the same effect?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 134
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:51:45 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 08:46:49 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:36:48 AM
YES I BELIEVE YOU REPORTED IT YOU IMBECILE
STOP CRYING OVER SPILT MILK
I didn't report it to anyone (ie using "report to moderator").
Does just writing "reported" in the thread, as wind up, have the same effect?
It is the big threat word lately................
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 839
Once in every lifetime
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:52:11 AM »
Nekder ya spot on.
No wonder thunder is staying away
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 225
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:01:31 AM »
JUST MATTY GETTING A BIT UPSET 👍
HIS BETTING STATS ARE NEARLY AS BAD AS FRUIT & NUTS 😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 830
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:05:34 AM »
I just deleted one due to some weirdos obsession with a person on the internet.
Tory Cunt
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 839
Once in every lifetime
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 09:07:03 AM »
Good work captain Ben
Glory Glory Man United
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 134
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:25:37 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:52:11 AM
Nekder ya spot on.
No wonder thunder is staying away
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 225
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 09:30:37 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 09:05:34 AM
I just deleted one due to some weirdos obsession with a person on the internet.
👍👍👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 830
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 09:31:58 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:30:37 AM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 09:05:34 AM
I just deleted one due to some weirdos obsession with a person on the internet.
👍👍👍
Want to come back to my place ?
Tory Cunt
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 225
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 09:38:23 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 09:31:58 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:30:37 AM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 09:05:34 AM
I just deleted one due to some weirdos obsession with a person on the internet.
👍👍👍
Want to come back to my place ?
3 IS A CROWD... AND I DON'T WANT TO STEP ON MATTYS CLOWN SHOES 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 134
Re: Threads getting deleted off here
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 09:42:55 AM »
BEN G
MOUNTING KING.....................
