July 14, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Threads getting deleted off here
El Capitan
Yesterday at 11:49:39 AM
Wheres the one gone about the 5.20 at Bangor?  :pd:
monkeyman
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:14:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:49:39 AM
Wheres the one gone about the 5.20 at Bangor?  :pd:
THE LIDS TIP ONE  mick
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:21:51 PM
DID YOU DREAM IT TWATTY   :matty: :matty:


LIKE YOUR  ARSENAL AND LEICESTER  AWAY DOUBLE   



 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:


SHOULD HAVE WENT FOR THE PENNY CHEWS AND THE CHERRIES   monkey
El Capitan
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:35:54 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 12:14:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:49:39 AM
Wheres the one gone about the 5.20 at Bangor?  :pd:
THE LIDS TIP ONE  mick


 mick
monkeyman
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:37:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:35:54 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 12:14:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:49:39 AM
Wheres the one gone about the 5.20 at Bangor?  :pd:
THE LIDS TIP ONE  mick


 mick
STOP SHIT STIRRING  lost
El Capitan
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:37:54 PM
Thats what TM kept telling yer!!  lost
monkeyman
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:40:35 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:37:54 PM
Thats what TM kept telling yer!!  lost
  mick :meltdown:
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM
Looks like another thread got deleted.

 




 mcl
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #8 on: Today at 05:36:48 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM
Looks like another thread got deleted.

 




 mcl


YES I BELIEVE YOU REPORTED IT YOU  IMBECILE    


STOP CRYING OVER SPILT MILK   :wanker:
Last Edit: Today at 05:40:16 AM by LEON TROTSKY
nekder365
Reply #9 on: Today at 07:54:56 AM
FFS why is everyone so touchy on here lately? Its becoming a bore on here lately. No fuckers having fun anymore.....Is it the threat of the "bulldozer?" Is it Borolad infesting us all??......... :unlike:
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #10 on: Today at 08:46:49 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:36:48 AM

YES I BELIEVE YOU REPORTED IT YOU  IMBECILE    


STOP CRYING OVER SPILT MILK   :wanker:

I didn't report it to anyone (ie using "report to moderator").

Does just writing "reported" in the thread, as wind up, have the same effect?

 :pd:
nekder365
Reply #11 on: Today at 08:51:45 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:46:49 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:36:48 AM

YES I BELIEVE YOU REPORTED IT YOU  IMBECILE    


STOP CRYING OVER SPILT MILK   :wanker:

I didn't report it to anyone (ie using "report to moderator").

Does just writing "reported" in the thread, as wind up, have the same effect?

 :pd:

It is the big threat word lately................
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #12 on: Today at 08:52:11 AM
Nekder ya spot on.

No wonder thunder is staying away
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #13 on: Today at 09:01:31 AM
JUST MATTY GETTING A BIT UPSET 👍

HIS BETTING STATS ARE NEARLY AS BAD AS FRUIT & NUTS  😂😂😂👍
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #14 on: Today at 09:05:34 AM
I just deleted one due to some weirdos obsession with a person on the internet. 
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #15 on: Today at 09:07:03 AM
Good work captain Ben
nekder365
Reply #16 on: Today at 09:25:37 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:52:11 AM
Nekder ya spot on.

No wonder thunder is staying away

 :like:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #17 on: Today at 09:30:37 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:05:34 AM
I just deleted one due to some weirdos obsession with a person on the internet. 

👍👍👍
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #18 on: Today at 09:31:58 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:37 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:05:34 AM
I just deleted one due to some weirdos obsession with a person on the internet. 

👍👍👍

Want to come back to my place ?
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #19 on: Today at 09:38:23 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:31:58 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:37 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:05:34 AM
I just deleted one due to some weirdos obsession with a person on the internet. 

👍👍👍

Want to come back to my place ?

3 IS A CROWD... AND I DON'T WANT TO STEP ON MATTYS CLOWN SHOES  👎
nekder365
Reply #20 on: Today at 09:42:55 AM
BEN G
MOUNTING KING..................... :alf:
