LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 227



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 227I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... WARNOCK IS STAYING 👍😁👍 « on: Today at 10:45:52 AM » https://www.football-addict.com/en/article/middlesbrough-fc/key-update-emerges-on-neil-warnock-s-future-at-middlesbrough/5f0c2629864c320007863481?utm_campaign=post-auto&utm_medium=facebook&utm_source=boro-addict Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 247





Posts: 10 247 Re: WARNOCK IS STAYING 👍😁👍 « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:55:09 AM »

WARNOCK WILL GET RID OF A LOAD OF SHITE AT THIS CLUB STARTING FROM RECRUITMENT AND THEN THE MAJORITY OF THE CURRENT SQUAD HOPEFULLY STAY UP AND GIBBO SPENDS A BIT OF CASHWARNOCK WILL GET RID OF A LOAD OF SHITE AT THIS CLUB STARTING FROM RECRUITMENT AND THEN THE MAJORITY OF THE CURRENT SQUAD Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 227



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 227I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: WARNOCK IS STAYING 👍😁👍 « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:00:37 AM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:55:09 AM

WARNOCK WILL GET RID OF A LOAD OF SHITE AT THIS CLUB STARTING FROM RECRUITMENT AND THEN THE MAJORITY OF THE CURRENT SQUAD

HOPEFULLY STAY UP AND GIBBO SPENDS A BIT OF CASHWARNOCK WILL GET RID OF A LOAD OF SHITE AT THIS CLUB STARTING FROM RECRUITMENT AND THEN THE MAJORITY OF THE CURRENT SQUAD

GET A DECENT KEEPER AND SOME BIG DEFENDERS WILL BE HIS FIRST PORT OF CALL 👍😁👍 AND A BIG FUCK OFF STRIKER 😁😁😁 GET A DECENT KEEPER AND SOME BIG DEFENDERS WILL BE HIS FIRST PORT OF CALL 👍😁👍 AND A BIG FUCK OFF STRIKER 😁😁😁 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......