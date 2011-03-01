|
Pile
|
Any advice?
Ive stopped numerous times over the years. For months even years. But I always seem to fall back into the trap.
I have almost zero trouble with the physical side. I can just go cold turkey and get well past the stage where i dont physically need nicotine.
I went totally ecig about 4 years ago. But found I was having way more nicotine this way due to ease. Cigarettes crept in the odd time when I was having a drink.
The main issue I have is that looking ahead to the rest of my life without a cigarette is what makes it harder. I went the first couple of months of lockdown. But then had a good scoop on VE Day. And had a couple and that was it again. I found myself smoking full time. First thing on a morning. And all day. I hadnt been like this for years. I stopped again last week. Went 6 days without. Then had a walk down the fountain on Saturday. Few pints in and I was back buying them again.
Now its back to square one today. Cold turkey. But thinking the next time I have a drink the temptation will be there. I tell myself I will just have a couple when I have a drink. But I want to break the cycle for good
Packing in is a piece of piss, I done it hundreds of times.
In truth I think you have to really want to pack in, half arsed attempts will never work. When I packed in (jan 2002) i used to religiously put a fiver in a jar everyday and thought even if I could manage a month I would some tangible benefit. Maybe that would help you?
Another thing to bear in mind is you may end up being an ex-smoker, not a non-smoker; I still get the occasional craving now and Ive been going strong for nearly 20 years. I know if I have one, I will be an instant smoker again. That helped me because I viewed each individual cigarette as a twenty box because I knew thats how many I would knack in a few hours if I was daft enough to have one.
It might sound daft but try writing a list of all the positives of packing in and remind yourself of them. Also, try to occupy quiet periods doing something else, I was lucky and could spend half of my working day hammering the gym/competing in sports/running/etc.I tried all the old tricks of only smoking at weekends, only smoking when drinking, etc. and none of them worked. I used to get home, open a can, smoke ten cigarettes and then pour half the can away when I went to bed. My mate tried for years and managed it with hypnotherapy, only cost him £10-15. If you do give up, concentrate on the positives and treat yourself everyday.
Hope that helps.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
|
The real key is
Convince yourself that smoking is the worst most destructive smelly harmful disgusting thing in the world instead of it being something you still like and want to do
Unless you do you'll have cravings and weaken
I did it by smoking 3 cigarettes in 10 minutes in the back of the works van. It was brutal and disgusting and made me feel like the first time I tried them.
Remember how hard it was to start because it was vile - that's what you must recreate but make a different choice about continuing.
All the rest is incidental
Good luck
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Spidoolie
I stopped over twelve years ago, cold turkey. It's different for everyone but for me it was that I reached a point where I genuinely wanted to stop. I kept a bit of a running diary on this site logging my progress and feelings as I went through the process of stopping. The support and encouragement I received from the people on this site was so helpful it really made a difference.
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
I have an addictive personality as well. Thats why I only bet when our syndicate nag is running.
I gave up, FINALLY about 16 years ago. Never had one because I knew Id go straight back to 30 a day. I allowed myself one at a match a couple of years ago and now can smoke at matches/cricket what have you. Then I feel it, wanting one at work ...........
My wife hates it, so Im kept in check. Havent had one for months again.
Never bloody well leaves you
It does - unless you are a weak willed twat that follows the crowd all the time.....
Oh - sorry I see now
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
