Any advice?
Ive stopped numerous times over the years. For months even years. But I always seem to fall back into the trap.
I have almost zero trouble with the physical side. I can just go cold turkey and get well past the stage where i dont physically need nicotine.
I went totally ecig about 4 years ago. But found I was having way more nicotine this way due to ease. Cigarettes crept in the odd time when I was having a drink.
The main issue I have is that looking ahead to the rest of my life without a cigarette is what makes it harder. I went the first couple of months of lockdown. But then had a good scoop on VE Day. And had a couple and that was it again. I found myself smoking full time. First thing on a morning. And all day. I hadnt been like this for years. I stopped again last week. Went 6 days without. Then had a walk down the fountain on Saturday. Few pints in and I was back buying them again.
Now its back to square one today. Cold turkey. But thinking the next time I have a drink the temptation will be there. I tell myself I will just have a couple when I have a drink. But I want to break the cycle for good
Packing in is a piece of piss, I done it hundreds of times.
In truth I think you have to really want to pack in, half arsed attempts will never work. When I packed in (jan 2002) i used to religiously put a fiver in a jar everyday and thought even if I could manage a month I would some tangible benefit. Maybe that would help you?
Another thing to bear in mind is you may end up being an ex-smoker, not a non-smoker; I still get the occasional craving now and Ive been going strong for nearly 20 years. I know if I have one, I will be an instant smoker again. That helped me because I viewed each individual cigarette as a twenty box because I knew thats how many I would knack in a few hours if I was daft enough to have one.
It might sound daft but try writing a list of all the positives of packing in and remind yourself of them. Also, try to occupy quiet periods doing something else, I was lucky and could spend half of my working day hammering the gym/competing in sports/running/etc.I tried all the old tricks of only smoking at weekends, only smoking when drinking, etc. and none of them worked. I used to get home, open a can, smoke ten cigarettes and then pour half the can away when I went to bed. My mate tried for years and managed it with hypnotherapy, only cost him £10-15. If you do give up, concentrate on the positives and treat yourself everyday.
Hope that helps.