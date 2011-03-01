maggiethatcherrulesok

Stopping smoking « on: Today at 09:47:35 AM » Any advice?



Ive stopped numerous times over the years. For months even years. But I always seem to fall back into the trap.





I have almost zero trouble with the physical side. I can just go cold turkey and get well past the stage where i dont physically need nicotine.



I went totally ecig about 4 years ago. But found I was having way more nicotine this way due to ease. Cigarettes crept in the odd time when I was having a drink.



The main issue I have is that looking ahead to the rest of my life without a cigarette is what makes it harder. I went the first couple of months of lockdown. But then had a good scoop on VE Day. And had a couple and that was it again. I found myself smoking full time. First thing on a morning. And all day. I hadnt been like this for years. I stopped again last week. Went 6 days without. Then had a walk down the fountain on Saturday. Few pints in and I was back buying them again.



Now its back to square one today. Cold turkey. But thinking the next time I have a drink the temptation will be there. I tell myself I will just have a couple when I have a drink. But I want to break the cycle for good

maggiethatcherrulesok

Re: Stopping smoking « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:49:10 AM » Although Im strong in some things. I have always had an addictive personality. In good ways and bad.

monkeyman

Re: Stopping smoking « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:52:03 AM »

STOPPED NOW FOR A 1 AND HALF YEAR SAVED A SHIT LOAD OF MONEY ALSO JUST DO IT I USED THE PATCHES

Gingerpig

Re: Stopping smoking « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:53:01 AM » Been off them 15 years & still get pangs for them even now , frightening addiction , booze loosens the mental strength & the brain takes over wanting the hit of nicotine.

When i have a good session there are times i crave one , sadly no easy answers mate as with all addiction its mental strength



Patches do help mind

maggiethatcherrulesok

Re: Stopping smoking « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:05:14 AM » I thought about patches. But because I seem to be able to get over the physical side so easily I thought it would be pointless. The only time it is ever an issue is after a good drink. Maybe patches when I go out?

Anyone tried hypnotherapy??



Anyone tried hypnotherapy??

maggiethatcherrulesok

Re: Stopping smoking « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:06:57 AM » Its been easier with lockdown and working at home. When Im away I pretty much go for a few drinks every lunchtime and every night. So when I do go back Im going to be testing myself more frequently

monkeyman

Re: Stopping smoking « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:24:20 AM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 10:05:14 AM I thought about patches. But because I seem to be able to get over the physical side so easily I thought it would be pointless. The only time it is ever an issue is after a good drink. Maybe patches when I go out?

Anyone tried hypnotherapy??



Anyone tried hypnotherapy??

I HAD A MATE WHO TRIED IT HE SAID IT WORKED FOR A FEW HOURS THEN HE WAS GASPING FOR A TAB

JUST DO THE PATCHES START OFF ON THE STRONG ONES THEN GRADUALLY REDUCE TO MILDER

BEFORE YER KNOW IT YER DONT CRAVE ANYMORE

I HAD A MATE WHO TRIED IT HE SAID IT WORKED FOR A FEW HOURS THEN HE WAS GASPING FOR A TAB

JUST DO THE PATCHES START OFF ON THE STRONG ONES THEN GRADUALLY REDUCE TO MILDER

BEFORE YER KNOW IT YER DONT CRAVE ANYMORE

THE DRINKING BIT BOTHERED ME AT FIRST BUT NOW THATS OVER

Gingerpig

Re: Stopping smoking « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:35:18 AM » Nicotine actually changes how the brain responds to alcohol, which means more alcohol is needed before you get the same feel-good response that a non-smoker gets after a couple of drinks. Meanwhile, the alcohol increases the level of feel-good chemicals produced in the brain by nicotine.

Like the man says ,patches do reduce it & you soon break the habits , the fags & booze thing is commonly linked , it just takes time



Like the man says ,patches do reduce it & you soon break the habits , the fags & booze thing is commonly linked , it just takes time

maggiethatcherrulesok

Posts: 354WLM Re: Stopping smoking « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:02:21 AM » Would the patches do much good using them just when I go out? I have almost no problem going nicotine free for weeks when Im not out drinking.



Like for example if I didnt go out for a month now. I would have zero nicotine. My body would be completely clear of it. Do I put a patch on as Im leaving the house. Then just take it off the next morning??





monkeyman

Posts: 10 273 Re: Stopping smoking « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:13:22 AM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 11:02:21 AM Would the patches do much good using them just when I go out? I have almost no problem going nicotine free for weeks when Im not out drinking.



Like for example if I didnt go out for a month now. I would have zero nicotine. My body would be completely clear of it. Do I put a patch on as Im leaving the house. Then just take it off the next morning??





I HAD MINE ON ALL DAY AND WHEN OUT DRINKING

CHANGE THEM EACH DAY PUT THEM ON DIFFERENT PARTS OF EACH ARM

I GOT MINE OFF MY DOCTOR OTHERWISE THEY ARE A BIT EXPENSIVE BUT STILL CHEAPER THAN FAGS

I HAD MINE ON ALL DAY AND WHEN OUT DRINKING

CHANGE THEM EACH DAY PUT THEM ON DIFFERENT PARTS OF EACH ARM

I GOT MINE OFF MY DOCTOR OTHERWISE THEY ARE A BIT EXPENSIVE BUT STILL CHEAPER THAN FAGS

3 WEEKS AND I WAS OFF THEM

Pile

Packing in is a piece of piss, I done it hundreds of times.



In truth I think you have to really want to pack in, half arsed attempts will never work. When I packed in (jan 2002) i used to religiously put a fiver in a jar everyday and thought even if I could manage a month I would some tangible benefit. Maybe that would help you?



Another thing to bear in mind is you may end up being an ex-smoker, not a non-smoker; I still get the occasional craving now and Ive been going strong for nearly 20 years. I know if I have one, I will be an instant smoker again. That helped me because I viewed each individual cigarette as a twenty box because I knew thats how many I would knack in a few hours if I was daft enough to have one.



It might sound daft but try writing a list of all the positives of packing in and remind yourself of them. Also, try to occupy quiet periods doing something else, I was lucky and could spend half of my working day hammering the gym/competing in sports/running/etc.I tried all the old tricks of only smoking at weekends, only smoking when drinking, etc. and none of them worked. I used to get home, open a can, smoke ten cigarettes and then pour half the can away when I went to bed. My mate tried for years and managed it with hypnotherapy, only cost him £10-15. If you do give up, concentrate on the positives and treat yourself everyday.



Packing in is a piece of piss, I done it hundreds of times.

In truth I think you have to really want to pack in, half arsed attempts will never work. When I packed in (jan 2002) i used to religiously put a fiver in a jar everyday and thought even if I could manage a month I would some tangible benefit. Maybe that would help you?

Another thing to bear in mind is you may end up being an ex-smoker, not a non-smoker; I still get the occasional craving now and Ive been going strong for nearly 20 years. I know if I have one, I will be an instant smoker again. That helped me because I viewed each individual cigarette as a twenty box because I knew thats how many I would knack in a few hours if I was daft enough to have one.

It might sound daft but try writing a list of all the positives of packing in and remind yourself of them. Also, try to occupy quiet periods doing something else, I was lucky and could spend half of my working day hammering the gym/competing in sports/running/etc.I tried all the old tricks of only smoking at weekends, only smoking when drinking, etc. and none of them worked. I used to get home, open a can, smoke ten cigarettes and then pour half the can away when I went to bed. My mate tried for years and managed it with hypnotherapy, only cost him £10-15. If you do give up, concentrate on the positives and treat yourself everyday.

Hope that helps.

Ural Quntz



Re: Stopping smoking « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:14:41 PM »



Convince yourself that smoking is the worst most destructive smelly harmful disgusting thing in the world instead of it being something you still like and want to do



Unless you do you'll have cravings and weaken



I did it by smoking 3 cigarettes in 10 minutes in the back of the works van. It was brutal and disgusting and made me feel like the first time I tried them.



Remember how hard it was to start because it was vile - that's what you must recreate but make a different choice about continuing.



All the rest is incidental



Good luck



The real key is

Convince yourself that smoking is the worst most destructive smelly harmful disgusting thing in the world instead of it being something you still like and want to do

Unless you do you'll have cravings and weaken

I did it by smoking 3 cigarettes in 10 minutes in the back of the works van. It was brutal and disgusting and made me feel like the first time I tried them.

Remember how hard it was to start because it was vile - that's what you must recreate but make a different choice about continuing.

All the rest is incidental

Good luck

maggiethatcherrulesok

Re: Stopping smoking « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:16:18 PM » Cheers for advice fellas

Gingerpig

Re: Stopping smoking « Reply #13 on: Today at 01:22:35 PM » Like Pile said 99% is not enough , its full on or fuck all , i was lucky , i woke up i morning chucked the packet on the window sill & thought " if i pack in now i may dodge a bullet" , they laid there for 3 months & every day i looked at them & said ..f you

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Stopping smoking « Reply #14 on: Today at 02:23:04 PM »



I don't smoke.



Our mam died from lung cancer.

I don't smoke.

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 14 730 Re: Stopping smoking « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:50:15 PM » I have an addictive personality as well. Thats why I only bet when our syndicate nag is running.



I gave up, FINALLY about 16 years ago. Never had one because I knew Id go straight back to 30 a day. I allowed myself one at a match a couple of years ago and now can smoke at matches/cricket what have you. Then I feel it, wanting one at work ...........



My wife hates it, so Im kept in check. Havent had one for months again.



« Last Edit: Today at 03:59:45 PM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch »