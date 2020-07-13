Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 13, 2020, 09:56:13 AM
Topic: Stopping smoking
maggiethatcherrulesok
« on: Today at 09:47:35 AM »
Any advice?

Ive stopped numerous times over the years.   For months even years.   But I always seem to fall back into the trap.


I have almost zero trouble with the physical side.    I can just go cold turkey and get well past the stage where i dont physically need nicotine.

I went totally ecig about 4 years ago.   But found I was having way more nicotine this way due to ease.    Cigarettes crept in the odd time when I was having a drink.

The main issue I have is that looking ahead to the rest of my life without a cigarette is what makes it harder.   I went the first couple of months  of lockdown. But then had a good scoop on VE Day. And had a couple and that was it again.  I found myself smoking full time.  First thing on a morning.  And all day.   I hadnt been like this for years.    I stopped again last week.  Went 6 days without.  Then had a walk down the fountain on Saturday.  Few pints in and I was back buying them again.

Now its back to square one today.  Cold turkey.  But thinking the next time I have a drink the temptation will be there.    I tell myself I will just have a couple when I have a drink.  But I want to break the cycle for good
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:49:10 AM »
Although Im strong in some things.  I have always had an addictive personality.  In good ways and bad.   
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:52:03 AM »
I USED THE PATCHES  :like:
STOPPED NOW FOR A 1 AND HALF YEAR SAVED A SHIT LOAD OF MONEY ALSO JUST DO IT  :like:
Gingerpig
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:53:01 AM »
Been off them 15 years & still get pangs for them even now , frightening addiction , booze loosens the mental strength & the brain takes over wanting the hit of nicotine.
When i have a good session there are times i crave one , sadly no easy answers mate as with all addiction its mental strength

Patches do help mind
