July 13, 2020, 09:56:07 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
Stopping smoking
Author
Topic: Stopping smoking (Read 15 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 350
WLM
Stopping smoking
Today
at 09:47:35 AM »
Any advice?
Ive stopped numerous times over the years. For months even years. But I always seem to fall back into the trap.
I have almost zero trouble with the physical side. I can just go cold turkey and get well past the stage where i dont physically need nicotine.
I went totally ecig about 4 years ago. But found I was having way more nicotine this way due to ease. Cigarettes crept in the odd time when I was having a drink.
The main issue I have is that looking ahead to the rest of my life without a cigarette is what makes it harder. I went the first couple of months of lockdown. But then had a good scoop on VE Day. And had a couple and that was it again. I found myself smoking full time. First thing on a morning. And all day. I hadnt been like this for years. I stopped again last week. Went 6 days without. Then had a walk down the fountain on Saturday. Few pints in and I was back buying them again.
Now its back to square one today. Cold turkey. But thinking the next time I have a drink the temptation will be there. I tell myself I will just have a couple when I have a drink. But I want to break the cycle for good
WLM
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 350
WLM
Re: Stopping smoking
Today
at 09:49:10 AM »
Although Im strong in some things. I have always had an addictive personality. In good ways and bad.
WLM
monkeyman
Posts: 10 240
Re: Stopping smoking
Today
at 09:52:03 AM »
I USED THE PATCHES
STOPPED NOW FOR A 1 AND HALF YEAR SAVED A SHIT LOAD OF MONEY ALSO JUST DO IT
Gingerpig
Posts: 633
Re: Stopping smoking
Today
at 09:53:01 AM »
Been off them 15 years & still get pangs for them even now , frightening addiction , booze loosens the mental strength & the brain takes over wanting the hit of nicotine.
When i have a good session there are times i crave one , sadly no easy answers mate as with all addiction its mental strength
Patches do help mind
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
