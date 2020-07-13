maggiethatcherrulesok

Stopping smoking « on: Today at 09:47:35 AM » Any advice?



Ive stopped numerous times over the years. For months even years. But I always seem to fall back into the trap.





I have almost zero trouble with the physical side. I can just go cold turkey and get well past the stage where i dont physically need nicotine.



I went totally ecig about 4 years ago. But found I was having way more nicotine this way due to ease. Cigarettes crept in the odd time when I was having a drink.



The main issue I have is that looking ahead to the rest of my life without a cigarette is what makes it harder. I went the first couple of months of lockdown. But then had a good scoop on VE Day. And had a couple and that was it again. I found myself smoking full time. First thing on a morning. And all day. I hadnt been like this for years. I stopped again last week. Went 6 days without. Then had a walk down the fountain on Saturday. Few pints in and I was back buying them again.



Now its back to square one today. Cold turkey. But thinking the next time I have a drink the temptation will be there. I tell myself I will just have a couple when I have a drink. But I want to break the cycle for good