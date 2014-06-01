Welcome,
July 13, 2020, 02:18:47 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MAN CITY WIN APPEAL....
Author
Topic: MAN CITY WIN APPEAL.... (Read 110 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 230
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
MAN CITY WIN APPEAL....
«
on:
Today
at 09:41:33 AM »
IN CHAMPS LEAGUE NEXT SEASON 👍
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11679/12026916/manchester-city-to-play-in-champions-league-next-season-after-european-ban-overturned
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 253
Re: MAN CITY WIN APPEAL....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:42:15 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:41:33 AM
IN CHAMPS LEAGUE NEXT SEASON 👍
WHAT A FUCKING SHOCK
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 498
UTB
Re: MAN CITY WIN APPEAL....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:47:55 AM »
Good news i say
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Online
Posts: 227
Re: MAN CITY WIN APPEAL....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:51:44 AM »
Fantastic news,
Logged
just like that
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 835
Once in every lifetime
Re: MAN CITY WIN APPEAL....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:58:23 AM »
Its amazing what money can achieve
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 565
Re: MAN CITY WIN APPEAL....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:11:10 PM »
Makes the last few prem games more interesting
Logged
