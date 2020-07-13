Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 13, 2020, 09:56:01 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

MAN CITY WIN APPEAL....
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Today at 09:41:33 AM
IN CHAMPS LEAGUE NEXT SEASON 👍

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11679/12026916/manchester-city-to-play-in-champions-league-next-season-after-european-ban-overturned
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:42:15 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:41:33 AM
IN CHAMPS LEAGUE NEXT SEASON 👍
WHAT A FUCKING SHOCK  :wanker:
RedSteel
UTB


Reply #2 on: Today at 09:47:55 AM
Good news i say  :like:
Tommy Cooper
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:51:44 AM
Fantastic news, :like:
just like that
