Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 13, 2020, 08:03:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BRING THE WHITE BAND BACK 👍😎👍  (Read 399 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 242

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:46:22 AM »
IT MAKES SENSE TO ME... GOOD OLD JACK  👍🤗👍😉

https://pwww.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbrough-legend-jack-charlton-reveals-18580022





 jc jc jc
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 611



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:42:11 AM »
It would have to be a black band these days.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 273


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:42:38 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:42:11 AM
It would have to be a black band these days.

 oleary
  mick
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 111



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:56:48 AM »
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 242

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:00:12 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:56:48 AM



WE CAN GO......ROUND AND ROUND WITH THIS ALL DAY   mcl


WHITE OR BLACK   monkey
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 219


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:27:44 AM »
Saw them a few years ago in a club in South Shields. Only 2 of the original lineup. Good night, band were tight and hangover only slight!
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 883


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:13:00 AM »
Loads of stuff they should bring back.

The white band.
Half time penalties/quiz between fans.
Pre match bugler.
Sumo suit fights.
The power game run out music.
The captain running out first and booting a ball high in the air.
Teesside Aggro.

The list is endless!!

 :mido:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 242

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:19:20 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 10:13:00 AM
Loads of stuff they should bring back.

The white band.
Half time penalties/quiz between fans.
Pre match bugler.
Sumo suit fights.
The power game run out music.
The captain running out first and booting a ball high in the air.
Teesside Aggro.

The list is endless!,

 :mido:








DON'T FORGET........... mcl







































LONG LEATHER GLOVES    charles :alf:






 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:


 :stairlift:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 273


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:26:22 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:19:20 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 10:13:00 AM
Loads of stuff they should bring back.

The white band.
Half time penalties/quiz between fans.
Pre match bugler.
Sumo suit fights.
The power game run out music.
The captain running out first and booting a ball high in the air.
Teesside Aggro.

The list is endless!,

 :mido:








DON'T FORGET........... mcl







































LONG LEATHER GLOVES    charles :alf:






 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:


 :stairlift:
THE ALVIN STARDUST SPECIALS  mick
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 883


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:37:39 AM »
Can't beat a pair of leather gloves on a cold Tuesday night in the Shiverside. Expensive ones obviously. That enhance the image.

 :mido:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 883


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:38:53 AM »
Should have the dancing cheerleaders on before the game and at half time also. You remember the Sky ones with their pom poms? Quality!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 242

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:43:15 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 10:37:39 AM
Can't beat a pair of leather gloves on a cold Tuesday night in the Shiverside. Expensive ones obviously. That enhance the image.

 :mido:


RUBBERFACES  BROTHER WAS NOT TOO KEEN ON EM   mcl

 :stairlift: :stairlift: :stairlift:


 monkey
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 121


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:54:55 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 10:13:00 AM
Loads of stuff they should bring back.

The white band.
Half time penalties/quiz between fans.
Pre match bugler.
Sumo suit fights.
The power game run out music.
The captain running out first and booting a ball high in the air.
Teesside Aggro.

The list is endless!!

 :mido:


Good list  :like:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 427


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:12:07 AM »
The Power Game should never have been replaced.
 jc
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 883


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:24:45 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:43:15 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 10:37:39 AM
Can't beat a pair of leather gloves on a cold Tuesday night in the Shiverside. Expensive ones obviously. That enhance the image.

 :mido:


RUBBERFACES  BROTHER WAS NOT TOO KEEN ON EM   mcl

 :stairlift: :stairlift: :stairlift:


 monkey

Decent lad is Mark. He's normal and you can have a bit of craic with him.

 :like:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 883


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:25:34 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:12:07 AM
The Power Game should never have been replaced.
 jc


Exactly! Another PR disaster by the club.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 883


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:27:31 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:54:55 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 10:13:00 AM
Loads of stuff they should bring back.

The white band.
Half time penalties/quiz between fans.
Pre match bugler.
Sumo suit fights.
The power game run out music.
The captain running out first and booting a ball high in the air.
Teesside Aggro.

The list is endless!!

 :mido:


Good list  :like:

That was when the club made some effort to create a proper match day experience.  Now they just have a weirdo dressed up as a lion, play pig bag and get fans clapping along like performing seals and have the same ex players on the pitch at half time to do something tedious.
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 614


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:33:04 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 10:13:00 AM
Loads of stuff they should bring back.

The white band.
Half time penalties/quiz between fans.
Pre match bugler.
Sumo suit fights.
The power game run out music.
The captain running out first and booting a ball high in the air.
Teesside Aggro.

The list is endless!!

 :mido:


 :mido: jc
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 066


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:28:33 PM »
They were a bit average
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 357


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:08:22 PM »
#WhiteBandsMatter
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 273


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:22:24 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 02:28:33 PM
They were a bit average
  :meltdown:
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 107



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:19:27 PM »
Mark page was the worst thing to happen at Boro. klins
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 