livefastdieyoung
Loads of stuff they should bring back.
The white band.
Half time penalties/quiz between fans.
Pre match bugler.
Sumo suit fights.
The power game run out music.
The captain running out first and booting a ball high in the air.
Teesside Aggro.
The list is endless!!
LEON TROTSKY
DON'T FORGET...........
LONG LEATHER GLOVES
Bobupanddown
Good list
livefastdieyoung
Good list
That was when the club made some effort to create a proper match day experience. Now they just have a weirdo dressed up as a lion, play pig bag and get fans clapping along like performing seals and have the same ex players on the pitch at half time to do something tedious.
towz
