BRING THE WHITE BAND BACK 👍😎👍
on: Today at 07:46:22 AM



https://pwww.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbrough-legend-jack-charlton-reveals-18580022











IT MAKES SENSE TO ME... GOOD OLD JACK 👍🤗👍😉

Re: BRING THE WHITE BAND BACK 👍😎👍
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:27:44 AM
Saw them a few years ago in a club in South Shields. Only 2 of the original lineup. Good night, band were tight and hangover only slight!

Re: BRING THE WHITE BAND BACK 👍😎👍
Reply #6 on: Today at 10:13:00 AM



The white band.

Half time penalties/quiz between fans.

Pre match bugler.

Sumo suit fights.

The power game run out music.

The captain running out first and booting a ball high in the air.

Teesside Aggro.



The list is endless!!





Loads of stuff they should bring back.

