July 13, 2020, 12:10:21 PM
Author Topic: Kelly Preston wife of John Travolta dies  (Read 176 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 07:25:01 AM »
He does not have much luck with family ....
rip
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:53:09 AM »
ONLY 57  AND KEPT IT OUT THE LIMELIGHT THE LAST 2 YEARS..... :gaz:


R.I.P.   HONOLULU  KELLY  x
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:02:29 AM »
Weird was watching a film with her in it last night. Stunning bird back in the day rip
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:41:21 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:02:29 AM
Weird was watching a film with her in it last night. Stunning bird back in the day rip



Spooky.
nekder365
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:01:59 AM »
RIP. Son and wife gone..And he is still mixed up with that Scientology bollocks.....
RiversideRifle
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:55:34 AM »
Very sad for mr travolta
