July 13, 2020, 12:10:21 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Kelly Preston wife of John Travolta dies
Author
Topic: Kelly Preston wife of John Travolta dies (Read 176 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 111
Kelly Preston wife of John Travolta dies
«
on:
Today
at 07:25:01 AM »
He does not have much luck with family ....
rip
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 227
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Kelly Preston wife of John Travolta dies
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:53:09 AM »
ONLY 57 AND KEPT IT OUT THE LIMELIGHT THE LAST 2 YEARS.....
R.I.P. HONOLULU KELLY x
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 498
UTB
Re: Kelly Preston wife of John Travolta dies
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:02:29 AM »
Weird was watching a film with her in it last night. Stunning bird back in the day rip
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 602
Re: Kelly Preston wife of John Travolta dies
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:41:21 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 08:02:29 AM
Weird was watching a film with her in it last night. Stunning bird back in the day rip
Spooky.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 122
Re: Kelly Preston wife of John Travolta dies
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:01:59 AM »
RIP. Son and wife gone..And he is still mixed up with that Scientology bollocks.....
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 129
Re: Kelly Preston wife of John Travolta dies
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:55:34 AM »
Very sad for mr travolta
Logged
