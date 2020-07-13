Welcome,
July 13, 2020, 12:56:22 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Dave Clark
Dave Clark (Read 89 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 346
Dave Clark
Yesterday
at 09:37:42 PM »
Stepping down from presenting the darts.
Did it for 10 years whilst battling Parkinsons.
Go well, Dave
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
clag01
Offline
Posts: 190
Re: Dave Clark
Today
at 12:13:55 AM »
