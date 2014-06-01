Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: HARVEY PRICE......  (Read 741 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 07:04:25 PM »
NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR THE 18 YEAR OLD...IN ICU IN HOSSIE.....

SUSPECTED ORGAN FAILURE....
daftjim
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:19:08 PM »
Poor lad.
Wanker Dwight Yorke disowned him and his fucking slapper mother has told him he has a new daddy how many times.
Don pepe
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:11:36 PM »
Very sad. Dwight Yorks is a pure piece of shit denying his own kid.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:26:54 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 08:11:36 PM
Very sad. Dwight Yorks is a pure piece of shit denying his own kid.



Dwight who  monkey monkey
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:30:11 PM »
I dont like Katie Price at all, however she seems to have been a brilliant mam for Harvey. Good job as the father ran the fastest he has ever done when the poor bugger was due to be born....
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:34:22 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 08:30:11 PM
I dont like Katie Price at all, however she seems to have been a brilliant mam for Harvey. Good job as the father ran the fastest he has ever done when the poor bugger was due to be born....


I dunno about being a brilliant mam, she's whored those poor kids out at any given opportunity, especially Harvey.
Don pepe
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:28:57 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:34:22 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 08:30:11 PM
I dont like Katie Price at all, however she seems to have been a brilliant mam for Harvey. Good job as the father ran the fastest he has ever done when the poor bugger was due to be born....


I dunno about being a brilliant mam, she's whored those poor kids out at any given opportunity, especially Harvey.

Heard she was knocking blowjobs out round back of Marton shops at one time
RiversideRifle
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:42:01 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 08:30:11 PM
I dont like Katie Price at all, however she seems to have been a brilliant mam for Harvey. Good job as the father ran the fastest he has ever done when the poor bugger was due to be born....
thick as fuck you holgate Katie price is one of the worst mother's on earth  klins
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 11:28:57 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:34:22 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 08:30:11 PM
I dont like Katie Price at all, however she seems to have been a brilliant mam for Harvey. Good job as the father ran the fastest he has ever done when the poor bugger was due to be born....


I dunno about being a brilliant mam, she's whored those poor kids out at any given opportunity, especially Harvey.

Heard she was knocking blowjobs out round back of Marton shops at one time




 klins klins klins
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 609



« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:53:45 PM »
Even though she has massive norks it's a no from me.

I'd never touch the sides of her gaping cunt hole.

 oleary
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:57:57 PM »
Whatever she is or isn't. She has raised a severely disabled kid. Yorke who was a multi millionaire but I believe is now bankrupt is scum of the earth. Some serious women haters on here.
monkeyman
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:04:25 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 11:57:57 PM
Whatever she is or isn't. She has raised a severely disabled kid. Yorke who was a multi millionaire but I believe is now bankrupt is scum of the earth. Some serious women haters on here.
  mick
Minge
Posts: 9 483

Superstar


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:31:46 AM »
Its a shame for her son, shes a nice woman who knows how to take the piss and cash in
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 218

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:50:51 AM »
COME ON LADS......THIS THREAD IS ABOUT POOR HARVEY....NOT PRICE OR YORKE   :unlike:


HE HAS HAD A SHIT LIFE........
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 111



« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:13:55 AM »
What's happened to him? I just read he's in ICU ...
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 218

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:22:18 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:13:55 AM
What's happened to him? I just read he's in ICU ...


SUSPECTED ORGAN  FAILURE......LETS HOPE HE MAKES A RECOVERY   :like:
monkeyman
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:58:58 AM »
NOW IN A STABLE CONDITION  :like:
Don pepe
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:22:42 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:58:58 AM
NOW IN A STABLE CONDITION  :like:

First stable environment hes ever been in in his life  :chrisk:
Micksgrill
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:06:22 PM »
She lives about 2 miles from me...well she did before she trashed that big house of hers. She is a tramp. Pulled up next to me in some pink range rover a few years back,  thats one way to ruin a car. 
