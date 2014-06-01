Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 13, 2020, 11:25:56 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HARVEY PRICE......
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: HARVEY PRICE...... (Read 741 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 218
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
HARVEY PRICE......
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:04:25 PM »
NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR THE 18 YEAR OLD...IN ICU IN HOSSIE.....
SUSPECTED ORGAN FAILURE....
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
daftjim
Offline
Posts: 2 496
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:19:08 PM »
Poor lad.
Wanker Dwight Yorke disowned him and his fucking slapper mother has told him he has a new daddy how many times.
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 408
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:11:36 PM »
Very sad. Dwight Yorks is a pure piece of shit denying his own kid.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 357
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:26:54 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 08:11:36 PM
Very sad. Dwight Yorks is a pure piece of shit denying his own kid.
Dwight who
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 219
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:30:11 PM »
I dont like Katie Price at all, however she seems to have been a brilliant mam for Harvey. Good job as the father ran the fastest he has ever done when the poor bugger was due to be born....
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 837
Once in every lifetime
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:34:22 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 08:30:11 PM
I dont like Katie Price at all, however she seems to have been a brilliant mam for Harvey. Good job as the father ran the fastest he has ever done when the poor bugger was due to be born....
I dunno about being a brilliant mam, she's whored those poor kids out at any given opportunity, especially Harvey.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 408
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:28:57 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 08:34:22 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 08:30:11 PM
I dont like Katie Price at all, however she seems to have been a brilliant mam for Harvey. Good job as the father ran the fastest he has ever done when the poor bugger was due to be born....
I dunno about being a brilliant mam, she's whored those poor kids out at any given opportunity, especially Harvey.
Heard she was knocking blowjobs out round back of Marton shops at one time
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 131
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:42:01 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 08:30:11 PM
I dont like Katie Price at all, however she seems to have been a brilliant mam for Harvey. Good job as the father ran the fastest he has ever done when the poor bugger was due to be born....
thick as fuck you holgate Katie price is one of the worst mother's on earth
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 357
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:01 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 11:28:57 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 08:34:22 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 08:30:11 PM
I dont like Katie Price at all, however she seems to have been a brilliant mam for Harvey. Good job as the father ran the fastest he has ever done when the poor bugger was due to be born....
I dunno about being a brilliant mam, she's whored those poor kids out at any given opportunity, especially Harvey.
Heard she was knocking blowjobs out round back of Marton shops at one time
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 609
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:53:45 PM »
Even though she has massive norks it's a no from me.
I'd never touch the sides of her gaping cunt hole.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 5
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:57:57 PM »
Whatever she is or isn't. She has raised a severely disabled kid. Yorke who was a multi millionaire but I believe is now bankrupt is scum of the earth. Some serious women haters on here.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 277
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:04:25 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on
Yesterday
at 11:57:57 PM
Whatever she is or isn't. She has raised a severely disabled kid. Yorke who was a multi millionaire but I believe is now bankrupt is scum of the earth. Some serious women haters on here.
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 483
Superstar
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:31:46 AM »
Its a shame for her son, shes a nice woman who knows how to take the piss and cash in
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 218
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 07:50:51 AM »
COME ON LADS......THIS THREAD IS ABOUT POOR HARVEY....NOT PRICE OR YORKE
HE HAS HAD A SHIT LIFE........
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 111
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:13:55 AM »
What's happened to him? I just read he's in ICU ...
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 218
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:22:18 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:13:55 AM
What's happened to him? I just read he's in ICU ...
SUSPECTED ORGAN FAILURE......LETS HOPE HE MAKES A RECOVERY
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 277
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 10:58:58 AM »
NOW IN A STABLE CONDITION
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 408
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 05:22:42 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 10:58:58 AM
NOW IN A STABLE CONDITION
First stable environment hes ever been in in his life
Logged
Micksgrill
Online
Posts: 953
Re: HARVEY PRICE......
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 11:06:22 PM »
She lives about 2 miles from me...well she did before she trashed that big house of hers. She is a tramp. Pulled up next to me in some pink range rover a few years back, thats one way to ruin a car.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...