July 12, 2020, 08:47:14 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Vardy to score, Gosling carded, Foxes win and BTTS
Author
Topic: Vardy to score, Gosling carded, Foxes win and BTTS (Read 91 times)
livefastdieyoung
Vardy to score, Gosling carded, Foxes win and BTTS
«
on:
Today
at 06:10:07 PM »
Like to use my £5 free bet wisely!
livefastdieyoung
Re: Vardy to score, Gosling carded, Foxes win and BTTS
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:13:36 PM »
28-1 in case anyone is interested
monkeyman
Re: Vardy to score, Gosling carded, Foxes win and BTTS
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:34:01 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 06:13:36 PM
28-1 in case anyone is interested
GO ON KEV LAD
livefastdieyoung
Re: Vardy to score, Gosling carded, Foxes win and BTTS
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:52:56 PM »
Can't see Bournemouth scoring and no cash out cos it's a free bet but right on the money with Vardy scoring and Gosling getring booked. Second half to go. Bournemouth not had a shot yet though!
monkeyman
Re: Vardy to score, Gosling carded, Foxes win and BTTS
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:27:53 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 07:52:56 PM
Can't see Bournemouth scoring and no cash out cos it's a free bet but right on the money with Vardy scoring and Gosling getring booked. Second half to go. Bournemouth not had a shot yet though!
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Vardy to score, Gosling carded, Foxes win and BTTS
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:30:53 PM »
RiversideRifle
Re: Vardy to score, Gosling carded, Foxes win and BTTS
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:41:29 PM »
