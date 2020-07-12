Welcome,
July 12, 2020, 06:29:55 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
VILLA FANS 👎
Author
Topic: VILLA FANS 👎 (Read 281 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 210
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
VILLA FANS 👎
Today
at 03:11:36 PM
ALWAY'S BEEN VILE CUNTS. 👎😠👎
I HOPE ZAHA SCORES NOW 👍
https://trib.al/v7mrbVc
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 121
Re: VILLA FANS 👎
Today
at 03:23:09 PM
They've always been cunts, glad they are going down
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 218
Re: VILLA FANS 👎
Today
at 03:43:41 PM
I DONT THINK THEY WILL THE SLIMEY CUNTS
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 121
Re: VILLA FANS 👎
Today
at 03:51:32 PM
They won't win again this season monkey lad palace are shit
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 210
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: VILLA FANS 👎
Today
at 03:55:24 PM
4 POINTS BEHIND WEST HAM AND WATFORD.... THEY WON'T MAKE THAT UP 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 564
Re: VILLA FANS 👎
Today
at 04:33:15 PM
They will need 2 wins from games at Everton and West Ham and home to Arsenal, cant see it but if they do get the 6 points very good chance therell catch Watford
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 333
Re: VILLA FANS 👎
Today
at 05:16:52 PM
12 year old kid
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 218
Re: VILLA FANS 👎
Today
at 05:18:45 PM
THATS UPDATED THERE WAS NO AGE MENTIONED BEFORE
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 121
Re: VILLA FANS 👎
Today
at 05:18:56 PM
Fucking 12 year old
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 333
Re: VILLA FANS 👎
Today
at 05:19:45 PM
Just been arrested I think.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 850
Re: VILLA FANS 👎
Today
at 05:35:11 PM
Cheeky little bastard!
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 121
Re: VILLA FANS 👎
Today
at 05:54:03 PM
If that was my lad he'd be getting fucking choked out
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 210
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: VILLA FANS 👎
Today
at 06:17:24 PM
FUCK OFF NOT HAVING THAT 👎
JOHN TERRYS KIDS ARE NOT 12 YET 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
