LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 210



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 210I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

Re: VILLA FANS 👎 « Reply #12 on: Today at 06:17:24 PM » Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:18:56 PM

Fucking 12 year old

FUCK OFF NOT HAVING THAT 👎



JOHN TERRYS KIDS ARE NOT 12 YET 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 FUCK OFF NOT HAVING THAT 👎JOHN TERRYS KIDS ARE NOT 12 YET 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂