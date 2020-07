LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 204



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 204I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... VILLA FANS 👎 « on: Today at 03:11:36 PM »



I HOPE ZAHA SCORES NOW 👍



https://trib.al/v7mrbVc ALWAY'S BEEN VILE CUNTS. 👎😠👎I HOPE ZAHA SCORES NOW 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......