July 12, 2020, 03:57:05 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Lewis
Topic: Lewis (Read 96 times)
BigNasty
Lewis
«
on:
Today
at 02:09:42 PM »
on pole again.
He's got to win today.Come on lewis
nekder365
Re: Lewis
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:15:24 PM »
#GONE FISHING#.........
BigNasty
Re: Lewis
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:30:25 PM »
looks in total control already.wont mess up today.vettel is shocking.ferrari need to get rid asap
monkeyman
Re: Lewis
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:31:56 PM »
HE'S A FUCKING PRICK
BigNasty
Re: Lewis
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:33:47 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 02:31:56 PM
HE'S A FUCKING PRICK
yeah i agree the German tosser. cant understand why ferrari have stuck with him tbh
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Lewis
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:31:24 PM »
Must be hard to drive with yer knee on the accelerator.
BigNasty
Re: Lewis
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:41:22 PM »
Another P1 for the black arrow.
Great drive from young lando norris
Don pepe
Re: Lewis
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:48:26 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on
Today
at 02:33:47 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 02:31:56 PM
HE'S A FUCKING PRICK
yeah i agree the German tosser. cant understand why ferrari have stuck with him tbh
Oh dear, horrible xenophobic attitude you have there. May the best man win - all the better if its a fellow Saxon
