July 12, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Topic: Lewis  (Read 96 times)
BigNasty
Today at 02:09:42 PM
on pole again.
He's got to win today.Come on lewis
nekder365
Reply #1 on: Today at 02:15:24 PM
#GONE FISHING#.........
BigNasty
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:30:25 PM
looks in total control already.wont mess up today.vettel is shocking.ferrari need to get rid asap
monkeyman
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:31:56 PM
HE'S A FUCKING PRICK  :wanker:
BigNasty
Reply #4 on: Today at 02:33:47 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 02:31:56 PM
HE'S A FUCKING PRICK  :wanker:
yeah i agree the German tosser. cant understand why ferrari have stuck with him tbh
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #5 on: Today at 03:31:24 PM
Must be hard to drive with yer knee on the accelerator.

 oleary
BigNasty
Reply #6 on: Today at 03:41:22 PM
Another P1 for the black arrow.
Great drive from young lando norris
Don pepe
Reply #7 on: Today at 03:48:26 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 02:33:47 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 02:31:56 PM
HE'S A FUCKING PRICK  :wanker:
yeah i agree the German tosser. cant understand why ferrari have stuck with him tbh

Oh dear, horrible xenophobic attitude you have there. May the best man win - all the better if its a fellow Saxon
