July 12, 2020, 01:13:14 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Big Harold
Author
Topic: Big Harold (Read 85 times)
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 327
Big Harold
«
on:
Today
at 12:13:12 PM »
Gone back to France
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 120
Re: Big Harold
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:21:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:13:12 PM
Gone back to France
SACRE BLEU..........
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 201
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Big Harold
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:31:40 PM »
HE'S A VERY POOR MANS PAUL POGBA 👍😂😂😂👍
IF HE WAS ANY GOOD HE WOULDN'T BE PLAYING FOR US 😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 109
Re: Big Harold
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:31:54 PM »
Did nothing anyway, does leave us a bit short at the back though
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 107
Re: Big Harold
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:56:54 PM »
He did better than Fry at CB. Must have been a financial decision
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 205
Re: Big Harold
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:00:53 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 12:56:54 PM
He did better than Fry at CB. Must have been a financial decision
HIS CONTRACT WAS UP.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 327
Re: Big Harold
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:08:31 PM »
Loan ended.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 205
Re: Big Harold
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:12:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:08:31 PM
Loan ended.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 107
Re: Big Harold
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:12:11 PM »
Logged
Loading...