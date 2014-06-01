Welcome,
July 13, 2020, 06:13:29 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
Author
Topic: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU (Read 360 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 273
HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:13 AM »
JUST WONDERING ARE YER HAVING A PUNT TODAY OR WHAT
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 240
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:26:28 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 11:23:13 AM
JUST WONDERING ARE YER HAVING A PUNT TODAY OR WHAT
HE'S DONE IN AFTER THE BLADES SLICED THE RENT BOYS UP LAST NIGHT 👍😎👍
HE'S ABOUT AS A HAPPY CHAPPY AS FATS LAMPARD 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 273
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:29:15 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 11:26:28 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 11:23:13 AM
JUST WONDERING ARE YER HAVING A PUNT TODAY OR WHAT
HE'S DONE IN AFTER THE BLADES SLICED THE RENT BOYS UP LAST NIGHT 👍😎👍
HE'S ABOUT AS A HAPPY CHAPPY AS FATS LAMPARD 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓
YER MEAN HE LOST A LOT OF MONEY
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 131
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:45:29 AM »
Did he have a bag of sand on pulisic
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 273
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:49:11 PM »
STILL NO SIGN OF HIM
I THINK HE AS SPIT HIS DUMMY OUT
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 883
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:53:02 PM »
No TM no Beerson.
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 131
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:10:08 PM »
Surely they aren't the same bloke
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 273
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:23:37 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 07:10:08 PM
Surely they aren't the same bloke
THE MONSTER DOESN'T POST WHEN YOU ARE ON HERE ALSO
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 273
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:04:50 AM »
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 837
Once in every lifetime
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:19:06 AM »
Medication Time at the nut house?
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 227
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:06:14 AM »
Medication Time at the nut house?
Spot on Rik, i reckon,
Logged
just like that
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 883
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:09:45 AM »
No way TM is officially nuts. He's just a bit weird.
He will have taken a hissy fit after loads of losing bets. It's not the first time and won't be the last. He'll be back. Along with his other characters.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 273
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:25:07 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 10:09:45 AM
No way TM is officially nuts. He's just a bit weird.
He will have taken a hissy fit after loads of losing bets. It's not the first time and won't be the last. He'll be back. Along with his other characters.
WHAT OTHER CHARACTERS
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 883
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:36:07 AM »
Just look who else is missing and there's a few nailed on TM aliases amongst them.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 240
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 10:37:01 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 10:36:07 AM
Just look who else is missing and there's a few nailed on TM aliases amongst them.
👍👍👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 357
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 11:11:16 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 11:23:13 AM
JUST WONDERING ARE YER HAVING A PUNT TODAY OR WHAT
Said hes not going to be posting for a while cos you were bullying him.
Also said hes not your mate
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 273
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 11:15:46 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:11:16 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 11:23:13 AM
JUST WONDERING ARE YER HAVING A PUNT TODAY OR WHAT
Said hes not going to be posting for a while cos you were bullying him.
Also said hes not your mate
THATS BECAUSE YOU HAVE STIRRED THE SHIT
ME AND HIM WILL MAKE UP WE CANT STOP BEING MATES OVER FUCKING PULISIC
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 357
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 11:19:05 AM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 240
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 11:40:02 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:11:16 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 11:23:13 AM
JUST WONDERING ARE YER HAVING A PUNT TODAY OR WHAT
Said hes not going to be posting for a while cos you were bullying him.
Also said hes not your mate
ANY GOOD AWAY DOUBLES ON THE HORIZON
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 273
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 04:50:04 PM »
HEY T.M DONT TAKE ANY NOTICE OF MATTY MATE HE IS OUT TO CAUSE TROUBLE BETWEEN US
ANYWAY MATE COME BACK WHEN YER READY DONT TAKE THINGS TO HEART MISS YER BUD
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 883
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 04:53:14 PM »
I hope the lads OK. We all laugh but he is a bit fragile.
Get back on TM and give us some more shit tips.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 273
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 04:59:06 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 04:53:14 PM
I hope the lads OK. We all laugh but he is a bit fragile.
Get back on TM and give us some more shit tips.
HE WAS UNLUCKY WITH PULISIC
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 883
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 05:03:54 PM »
Yep. Four times that pesky pulisic fluffed chances. I'm sure he did it just to piss TM off.
Logged
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 342
Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 06:08:35 PM »
Might be having a lock in at the bookies.
Logged
Login with username, password and session length
