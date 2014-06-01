Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU  (Read 360 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 10 273


« on: Yesterday at 11:23:13 AM »
JUST WONDERING ARE YER HAVING A PUNT TODAY OR WHAT 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 240

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:26:28 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:23:13 AM
JUST WONDERING ARE YER HAVING A PUNT TODAY OR WHAT 

HE'S DONE IN AFTER THE BLADES SLICED THE RENT BOYS UP LAST NIGHT 👍😎👍

HE'S ABOUT AS A HAPPY CHAPPY AS FATS LAMPARD  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓
monkeyman
Posts: 10 273


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:29:15 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:26:28 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:23:13 AM
JUST WONDERING ARE YER HAVING A PUNT TODAY OR WHAT 

HE'S DONE IN AFTER THE BLADES SLICED THE RENT BOYS UP LAST NIGHT 👍😎👍

HE'S ABOUT AS A HAPPY CHAPPY AS FATS LAMPARD  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓
YER MEAN HE LOST A LOT OF MONEY  lost
RiversideRifle
Posts: 131


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:45:29 AM »
Did he have a bag of sand on pulisic  mick
monkeyman
Posts: 10 273


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:49:11 PM »
STILL NO SIGN OF HIM  oleary
I THINK HE AS SPIT HIS DUMMY OUT  lost
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 883


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:53:02 PM »
No TM no Beerson.

 mcl jc
RiversideRifle
Posts: 131


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:10:08 PM »
Surely they aren't the same bloke  mick
monkeyman
Posts: 10 273


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:23:37 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 07:10:08 PM
Surely they aren't the same bloke  mick
THE MONSTER DOESN'T POST WHEN YOU ARE ON HERE ALSO  mcl
monkeyman
Posts: 10 273


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:04:50 AM »
 
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 837


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:19:06 AM »
Medication Time at the nut house?
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 227


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:06:14 AM »
Medication Time at the nut house?

Spot on Rik, i reckon,
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 883


« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:09:45 AM »
No way TM is officially nuts. He's just a bit weird.

 

He will have taken a hissy fit after loads of losing bets. It's not the first time and won't be the last. He'll be back. Along with his other characters.

 mcl
monkeyman
Posts: 10 273


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:25:07 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 10:09:45 AM
No way TM is officially nuts. He's just a bit weird.

 

He will have taken a hissy fit after loads of losing bets. It's not the first time and won't be the last. He'll be back. Along with his other characters.

 mcl
WHAT OTHER CHARACTERS 
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 883


« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:36:07 AM »
 

Just look who else is missing and there's a few nailed on TM aliases amongst them.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 240

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:37:01 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 10:36:07 AM


Just look who else is missing and there's a few nailed on TM aliases amongst them.

👍👍👍
El Capitan
Posts: 42 357


« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:11:16 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:23:13 AM
JUST WONDERING ARE YER HAVING A PUNT TODAY OR WHAT 


Said hes not going to be posting for a while cos you were bullying him.



Also said hes not your mate  lost
monkeyman
Posts: 10 273


« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:15:46 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:11:16 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:23:13 AM
JUST WONDERING ARE YER HAVING A PUNT TODAY OR WHAT 


Said hes not going to be posting for a while cos you were bullying him.



Also said hes not your mate  lost
THATS BECAUSE YOU HAVE STIRRED THE SHIT  lost
ME AND HIM WILL MAKE UP WE CANT STOP BEING MATES OVER FUCKING PULISIC  :meltdown:
El Capitan
Posts: 42 357


« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:19:05 AM »
 monkey monkey
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 240

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:40:02 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:11:16 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:23:13 AM
JUST WONDERING ARE YER HAVING A PUNT TODAY OR WHAT 


Said hes not going to be posting for a while cos you were bullying him.



Also said hes not your mate  lost




 


ANY GOOD AWAY DOUBLES  ON THE HORIZON    :matty: :matty: :matty:


 charles :alf:


 :wanker: :matty: :wanker:
monkeyman
Posts: 10 273


« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:50:04 PM »
HEY T.M DONT TAKE ANY NOTICE OF MATTY MATE HE IS OUT TO CAUSE TROUBLE BETWEEN US  klins
ANYWAY MATE COME BACK WHEN YER READY DONT TAKE THINGS TO HEART MISS YER BUD  souey
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 883


« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:53:14 PM »
I hope the lads OK. We all laugh but he is a bit fragile.

Get back on TM and give us some more shit tips.

 :mido:
monkeyman
Posts: 10 273


« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:59:06 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:53:14 PM
I hope the lads OK. We all laugh but he is a bit fragile.

Get back on TM and give us some more shit tips.

 :mido:
HE WAS UNLUCKY WITH PULISIC  klins
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 883


« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:03:54 PM »
Yep. Four times that pesky pulisic fluffed chances. I'm sure he did it just to piss TM off.

 :meltdown:
Steboro
Posts: 3 342


« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:08:35 PM »
Might be having a lock in at the bookies.   :alf:
