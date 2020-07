monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 247





Posts: 10 247 HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU « on: Yesterday at 11:23:13 AM » JUST WONDERING ARE YER HAVING A PUNT TODAY OR WHAT Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 227



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 227I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:26:28 AM » Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:23:13 AM

JUST WONDERING ARE YER HAVING A PUNT TODAY OR WHAT

HE'S DONE IN AFTER THE BLADES SLICED THE RENT BOYS UP LAST NIGHT 👍😎👍



HE'S ABOUT AS A HAPPY CHAPPY AS FATS LAMPARD 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓 HE'S DONE IN AFTER THE BLADES SLICED THE RENT BOYS UP LAST NIGHT 👍😎👍HE'S ABOUT AS A HAPPY CHAPPY AS FATS LAMPARD 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 247





Posts: 10 247 Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:49:11 PM »

I THINK HE AS SPIT HIS DUMMY OUT STILL NO SIGN OF HIMI THINK HE AS SPIT HIS DUMMY OUT Logged

livefastdieyoung

Online



Posts: 861





Posts: 861 Re: HEY T.M WHERE ARE YOU « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:09:45 AM »







He will have taken a hissy fit after loads of losing bets. It's not the first time and won't be the last. He'll be back. Along with his other characters.



No way TM is officially nuts. He's just a bit weird.He will have taken a hissy fit after loads of losing bets. It's not the first time and won't be the last. He'll be back. Along with his other characters. Logged