July 12, 2020, 06:29:50 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: BIG DOUBLE TODAY  (Read 204 times)
monkeyman
« on: Today at 10:38:35 AM »
BORNMUFF AND THE VILE TO WIN ITS GETTING TIGHT AT THE BOTTOM AND I FANCY THESE AT A DECENT PRICE 
RiversideRifle
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:43:18 AM »
Might be worth a cheeky bag of sand  :ponce:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:52:32 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:38:35 AM
BORNMUFF AND THE VILE TO WIN ITS GETTING TIGHT AT THE BOTTOM AND I FANCY THESE AT A DECENT PRICE 

DRAW THAT  👍

GOING FOR YIDS WIN.... CHERRIES WIN.... 👍🍒🧝‍♂️🧝‍♂️🍒👍💷💷💷🤓
RiversideRifle
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:53:32 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:52:32 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:38:35 AM
BORNMUFF AND THE VILE TO WIN ITS GETTING TIGHT AT THE BOTTOM AND I FANCY THESE AT A DECENT PRICE 

DRAW THAT  👍

GOING FOR YIDS WIN.... CHERRIES WIN.... 👍🍒🧝‍♂️🧝‍♂️🍒👍💷💷💷🤓


How much? 🤷
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:03:26 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 10:53:32 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:52:32 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:38:35 AM
BORNMUFF AND THE VILE TO WIN ITS GETTING TIGHT AT THE BOTTOM AND I FANCY THESE AT A DECENT PRICE 

DRAW THAT  👍

GOING FOR YIDS WIN.... CHERRIES WIN.... 👍🍒🧝‍♂️🧝‍♂️🍒👍💷💷💷🤓


How much? 🤷




(TAPS NOSE)

💷😎💷😎💷😎
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:16:21 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:03:26 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 10:53:32 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:52:32 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:38:35 AM
BORNMUFF AND THE VILE TO WIN ITS GETTING TIGHT AT THE BOTTOM AND I FANCY THESE AT A DECENT PRICE 

DRAW THAT  👍

GOING FOR YIDS WIN.... CHERRIES WIN.... 👍🍒🧝‍♂️🧝‍♂️🍒👍💷💷💷🤓


How much? 🤷




(TAPS NOSE)

💷😎💷😎💷😎
THE YIDS ARE SHITE UP AGAINST IN FORM ARSENAL
BANKER DRAW I RECKON
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:31:16 PM »
Two away wins, Leicester and Arsenal
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:42:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:31:16 PM
Two away wins, Leicester and Arsenal
  jc :beer:
monkeyman
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:42:08 PM »
VILE WERE A KNOCKING BET TODAY COME ON 
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:21:24 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:31:16 PM
Two away wins, Leicester and Arsenal

THAT STARTED WELL  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:27:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:31:16 PM
Two away wins, Leicester and Arsenal

LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:29:12 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:27:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:31:16 PM
Two away wins, Leicester and Arsenal




😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
