Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 12, 2020, 10:55:28 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Cricket
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The Cricket (Read 203 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 826
The Cricket
«
on:
Today
at 10:31:20 AM »
Reckon theyll bottle it chasing these runs down. Archer and Wood will be a handful on a day 4/5 pitch.
Also Jos Butler and Denly have no business playing Test Cricket again.
Logged
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 343
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:25:21 PM »
Denly wont be.
I think well win by 30-40 runs
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 826
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:26:51 PM »
Archer has two !
I know the game and thats all there is to it.
Logged
Tory Cunt
BigNasty
Offline
Posts: 2 142
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:53:51 PM »
Catches win matches.That's three dropped already.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 113
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:38:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:25:21 PM
Denly wont be.
I think well win by 30-40 runs
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 343
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:44:01 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 594
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:23:05 PM »
#CRICKEEEETWANKAS
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 113
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:11:02 PM »
Matty knows as much about cricket as he does about paying up on bets
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 343
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:41:20 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:11:02 PM
Matty knows as much about cricket as he does about paying up on bets
Still more than you know about putting the bottle away for the night
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...