July 12, 2020, 10:55:28 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

The Cricket
Ben G
Today at 10:31:20 AM
Reckon theyll bottle it chasing these runs down. Archer and Wood will be a handful on a day 4/5 pitch.


Also Jos Butler and Denly have no business playing Test Cricket again.
Tory Cunt
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:25:21 PM
Denly wont be.


I think well win by 30-40 runs  :mido:
Ben G
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:26:51 PM
Archer has two !


I know the game and thats all there is to it.
 :steptoe:
BigNasty
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:53:51 PM
Catches win matches.That's three dropped already.
Bobupanddown
Reply #4 on: Today at 04:38:26 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:25:21 PM
Denly wont be.


I think well win by 30-40 runs  :mido:

 :gaz: :gaz: :matty:
El Capitan
Reply #5 on: Today at 04:44:01 PM
 rava
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #6 on: Today at 06:23:05 PM
#CRICKEEEETWANKAS

 :wanker:
Bobupanddown
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:11:02 PM
Matty knows as much about cricket as he does about paying up on bets  mcl
El Capitan
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:41:20 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:11:02 PM
Matty knows as much about cricket as he does about paying up on bets  mcl


Still more than you know about putting the bottle away for the night  monkey
