July 12, 2020, 06:29:45 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Cricket
Author
Topic: The Cricket (Read 144 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 826
The Cricket
«
on:
Today
at 10:31:20 AM »
Reckon theyll bottle it chasing these runs down. Archer and Wood will be a handful on a day 4/5 pitch.
Also Jos Butler and Denly have no business playing Test Cricket again.
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 333
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:25:21 PM »
Denly wont be.
I think well win by 30-40 runs
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 826
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:26:51 PM »
Archer has two !
I know the game and thats all there is to it.
Tory Cunt
BigNasty
Online
Posts: 2 142
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:53:51 PM »
Catches win matches.That's three dropped already.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 109
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:38:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:25:21 PM
Denly wont be.
I think well win by 30-40 runs
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 333
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:44:01 PM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 585
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:23:05 PM »
#CRICKEEEETWANKAS
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
