July 12, 2020, 06:29:45 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

The Cricket  (Read 144 times)
Ben G
on: Today at 10:31:20 AM
Reckon theyll bottle it chasing these runs down. Archer and Wood will be a handful on a day 4/5 pitch.


Also Jos Butler and Denly have no business playing Test Cricket again.
Tory Cunt
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:25:21 PM
Denly wont be.


I think well win by 30-40 runs  :mido:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:26:51 PM
Archer has two !


I know the game and thats all there is to it.
 :steptoe:
Tory Cunt
BigNasty
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:53:51 PM
Catches win matches.That's three dropped already.
Bobupanddown
Reply #4 on: Today at 04:38:26 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:25:21 PM
Denly wont be.


I think well win by 30-40 runs  :mido:

 :gaz: :gaz: :matty:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Reply #5 on: Today at 04:44:01 PM
 rava
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #6 on: Today at 06:23:05 PM
#CRICKEEEETWANKAS

 :wanker:
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
