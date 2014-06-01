Welcome,
July 12, 2020, 10:01:09 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Good to see MOTD
Author
Topic: Good to see MOTD (Read 97 times)
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 492
UTB
Good to see MOTD
«
on:
Today
at 08:53:10 AM »
Highlighting BLM with the knee taking before every game.
Not a fucking thing for Jack Charlton, that I've seen over 4 games shown so far.
Think it's time to fuck the tv licence off.
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 831
Once in every lifetime
Re: Good to see MOTD
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:01:32 AM »
Jack was at the end.
Glory Glory Man United
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 104
Re: Good to see MOTD
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:21:16 AM »
Not watched MoTD post Covid. Reasons:
Cannot stomach Lineker and the hypocrisy.
The take the knee nonsense
It is shite without fans
Detest the BBC
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 841
Re: Good to see MOTD
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:25:56 AM »
Anyone who pays their TV licence is supporting and contributing to the bias and hypocrisy of the BBC.
No chance they will get a penny from me.
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 831
Once in every lifetime
Re: Good to see MOTD
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:29:53 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 09:25:56 AM
Anyone who pays their TV licence is supporting and contributing to the bias and hypocrisy of the BBC.
No chance they will get a penny from me.
Fuck the tv licence. Only thing I watch on the beeb is MOTD, if Its on when Im watching tv
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 885
Re: Good to see MOTD
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:47:47 AM »
HAD THE TRIBUTE TO JACK AT THE BEGINNING AND THEN HAD TO APOLOGISE AFTERWARDS WHEN LINEKER SAID IT WAS SHEFF WED HE MANAGED AND NOT SHEFF UTD.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 194
Re: Good to see MOTD
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:49:47 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 09:47:47 AM
HAD THE TRIBUTE TO JACK AT THE BEGINNING AND THEN HAD TO APOLOGISE AFTERWARDS WHEN LINEKER SAID IT WAS SHEFF WED HE MANAGED AND NOT SHEFF UTD.
ANYONE CAN MAKE A MISTAKE
Inglorious_Basterd
Online
Posts: 459
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Good to see MOTD
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:57:45 AM »
Lineker is a cunt.
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 492
UTB
Re: Good to see MOTD
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:00:02 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:01:32 AM
Jack was at the end.
I seen that Rik, all 30 seconds of it.
