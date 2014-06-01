Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Good to see MOTD  (Read 96 times)
RedSteel
UTB


« on: Today at 08:53:10 AM »
Highlighting BLM with the knee taking before every game.
Not a fucking thing for Jack Charlton, that I've seen over 4 games shown so far.

Think it's time to fuck the tv licence off.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:01:32 AM »
Jack was at the end.
Glory Glory Man United
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:21:16 AM »
Not watched MoTD post Covid. Reasons:

Cannot stomach Lineker and the hypocrisy.
The take the knee nonsense
It is shite without fans
Detest the BBC
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:25:56 AM »
Anyone who pays their TV licence is supporting and contributing to the bias and hypocrisy of the BBC.

No chance they will get a penny from me.

RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:29:53 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 09:25:56 AM
Anyone who pays their TV licence is supporting and contributing to the bias and hypocrisy of the BBC.

No chance they will get a penny from me.

Fuck the tv licence. Only thing I watch on the beeb is MOTD, if Its on when Im watching tv
Glory Glory Man United
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:47:47 AM »
HAD THE TRIBUTE TO JACK AT THE BEGINNING AND THEN HAD TO APOLOGISE AFTERWARDS WHEN LINEKER SAID IT WAS SHEFF WED HE MANAGED AND NOT SHEFF UTD.
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:49:47 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:47:47 AM
HAD THE TRIBUTE TO JACK AT THE BEGINNING AND THEN HAD TO APOLOGISE AFTERWARDS WHEN LINEKER SAID IT WAS SHEFF WED HE MANAGED AND NOT SHEFF UTD.
ANYONE CAN MAKE A MISTAKE  oleary
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:57:45 AM »
Lineker is a cunt.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:00:02 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:01:32 AM
Jack was at the end.



I seen that Rik, all 30 seconds of it.
