Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 13, 2020, 12:10:10 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Richer clubs than Boro  (Read 457 times)
OzzyPorter
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 414


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:00:46 AM »
I think we can assume that all 19 Premier league clubs are richer/have richer owners than Boro nowadays but what about in the Championship?

Leeds
West Bromwich
Fulham
Derby
Sheff Wed
Cardiff
Forest
Bristol City
Preston
Reading
QPR
Huddersfield

Can't think of any more but that is a huge change compared to even ten years ago when we would have been the richest in this league and richer than a couple of PL clubs.

You will always get exceptions to the rule like teams such as Brentford but it's usually a case of money talks.

Are you happy with our new position as championship mid table also rans or would you like Gibson to either sell up  or at least look for outside investment?
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 083



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:01:05 AM »
Id snap your hand off for mid table also ran at this moment in time. There is a reasonable possibility well be a league one top half team next year (or worse).
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 861


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:30:08 AM »
Bristol City will be a cracking bet to get promoted next season. I'll be looking at an early price as soon as they come out. Billionaire owner, looking for a top class manager and will spend a lot of money this summer. A few others in there that should be good prices including Preston who are backed by another billionaire.

Little old boro are getting left behind again unfortunately.

 lost
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 218


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:34:53 AM »
The list of better run clubs is significantly higher
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 460


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:44:44 AM »
Id be happy for Gibson to sell up.

The club has become predictable, boring and stale under his leadership.

I really dont get this one of our own shite spouted by some of our gullible fans, I support Middlesbrough Football Club, not some curly haired, Forest Gump lookalike from Park End.

I couldnt give two fucks whether the owner/chairman comes from Dubai or Dormanstown, as long as the correct decisions are being made for the club.

This one of our own shit needs to stop, we need to move with the times.

Gibson invariably makes the wrong decisions time and time again whilst promoting cronyism from with the club, we have endured this shit for far to long.

I genuinely believe that he needs to go for the long term goodness of this football club, otherwise we will continue to be left for dust by the majority of other clubs, both financially and also the way in which the club is structured.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:54:53 AM by Inglorious_Basterd » Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 247


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:20:44 AM »
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on Yesterday at 10:44:44 AM
Id be happy for Gibson to sell up.

The club has become predictable, boring and stale under his leadership.

I really dont get this one of our own shite spouted by some of our gullible fans, I support Middlesbrough Football Club, not some curly haired, Forest Gump lookalike from Park End.

I couldnt give two fucks whether the owner/chairman comes from Dubai or Dormanstown, as long as the correct decisions are being made for the club.

This one of our own shit needs to stop, we need to move with the times.

Gibson invariably makes the wrong decisions time and time again whilst promoting cronyism from with the club, we have endured this shit for far to long.

I genuinely believe that he needs to go for the long term goodness of this football club, otherwise we will continue to be left for dust by the majority of other clubs, both financially and also the way in which the club is structured.

WELL SAID BASTARD  :like:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 218


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:25:11 AM »
Agree, 100%
Logged
Muff Diver

Offline Offline

Posts: 18


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:04:34 PM »
 https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1308229/Bristol-City-Next-Manager-Steven-Gerrard-Rangers-News-Exclusive

Seems you could be right.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 119


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:40:33 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:00:46 AM
I think we can assume that all 19 Premier league clubs are richer/have richer owners than Boro nowadays but what about in the Championship?

Leeds
West Bromwich
Fulham
Derby
Sheff Wed
Cardiff
Forest
Bristol City
Preston
Reading
QPR
Huddersfield

Can't think of any more but that is a huge change compared to even ten years ago when we would have been the richest in this league and richer than a couple of PL clubs.

You will always get exceptions to the rule like teams such as Brentford but it's usually a case of money talks.

Are you happy with our new position as championship mid table also rans or would you like Gibson to either sell up  or at least look for outside investment?



No Stoke in that list?

Their owners also own Bet365.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 122


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:22:39 PM »
The Four Halls in Priestfields is richer than the Boro lately.............
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 767


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:31:50 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 09:34:53 AM
The list of better run clubs is significantly higher

89 at last count.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 407


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:19:55 PM »
It was great having a boro lad as chairman at one time and add in the folklore of him being the architect of 1986 and onward but hes made so many awful decisions since Eindhoven, small time mentality with jobs for the boys and a shocking scouting/transfer history since those days. He was the perfect chairman for those times but times change. If we could attract a stable investor to get us some financial clout again then it would be reckless to pass that chance up. To me, that would be and should be his parting gift to the boro. Hes been fantastic but its time to pass the torch on.
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 083



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:27:10 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 08:19:55 PM
It was great having a boro lad as chairman at one time and add in the folklore of him being the architect of 1986 and onward but hes made so many awful decisions since Eindhoven, small time mentality with jobs for the boys and a shocking scouting/transfer history since those days. He was the perfect chairman for those times but times change. If we could attract a stable investor to get us some financial clout again then it would be reckless to pass that chance up. To me, that would be and should be his parting gift to the boro. Hes been fantastic but its time to pass the torch on.
I agree.

Hes still financially committed but thats only because of the shit show he created and now has an obligation to sort out. He could help himself by staying away from local leaches who are not the best people for the job.

Strangely I think if Warnock keeps us up and commits to a few years after I can see Gibbo flashing the cash again.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 423


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:42:15 PM »
Gibson is way out of his depth. His decision making has been woeful for a long time. The club will go nowhere with him in charge.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 427


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:27:10 AM »
Not all Premier League clubs have super rich owners.
Bournemouth's owner doesn't have Gibson's wealth and Gino Pozzo, owner of Watford has less than half our boy. Burnley's owners are positively skint by Gibbo's standards.

It's not just about the money.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 498

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:47:18 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:27:10 AM
Not all Premier League clubs have super rich owners.
Bournemouth's owner doesn't have Gibson's wealth and Gino Pozzo, owner of Watford has less than half our boy. Burnley's owners are positively skint by Gibbo's standards.

It's not just about the money.




It can be done Terry but it is very rare unless you have the financial clout and sound management backing. Sheff Utd should be included in this also. Apart from the first two seasons under AK, the club has been shite since 2006. I'm probably wrong, but i find it hard to believe he couldn't have sourced outside investment during or just after 2006, given the realisation he needed it. If he had at the time, i wonder how we might have pushed on for a champs league spot?
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 861


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:07:34 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:27:10 AM
Not all Premier League clubs have super rich owners.
Bournemouth's owner doesn't have Gibson's wealth and Gino Pozzo, owner of Watford has less than half our boy. Burnley's owners are positively skint by Gibbo's standards.

It's not just about the money.




Yes but their incomes dwarf ours in comparison simply due to the riches of the premier league and it's TV deal. We can't compete with any PL clubs when it comes to players I'm afraid.
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 083



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:02:36 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 10:07:34 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:27:10 AM
Not all Premier League clubs have super rich owners.
Bournemouth's owner doesn't have Gibson's wealth and Gino Pozzo, owner of Watford has less than half our boy. Burnley's owners are positively skint by Gibbo's standards.

It's not just about the money.




Yes but their incomes dwarf ours in comparison simply due to the riches of the premier league and it's TV deal. We can't compete with any PL clubs when it comes to players I'm afraid.
I dont expect us to compete with championship teams either. Gibbo had a shitty-on during Woodgates unveiling when asked about backing the manager, probably because he knew it wouldnt happen.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 