OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 414





Posts: 414 Richer clubs than Boro « on: Yesterday at 08:00:46 AM » I think we can assume that all 19 Premier league clubs are richer/have richer owners than Boro nowadays but what about in the Championship?



Leeds

West Bromwich

Fulham

Derby

Sheff Wed

Cardiff

Forest

Bristol City

Preston

Reading

QPR

Huddersfield



Can't think of any more but that is a huge change compared to even ten years ago when we would have been the richest in this league and richer than a couple of PL clubs.



You will always get exceptions to the rule like teams such as Brentford but it's usually a case of money talks.



Are you happy with our new position as championship mid table also rans or would you like Gibson to either sell up or at least look for outside investment?



Logged

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 082







Posts: 40 082 Re: Richer clubs than Boro « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:01:05 AM » Id snap your hand off for mid table also ran at this moment in time. There is a reasonable possibility well be a league one top half team next year (or worse). Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 853





Posts: 853 Re: Richer clubs than Boro « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:30:08 AM »



Little old boro are getting left behind again unfortunately.



Bristol City will be a cracking bet to get promoted next season. I'll be looking at an early price as soon as they come out. Billionaire owner, looking for a top class manager and will spend a lot of money this summer. A few others in there that should be good prices including Preston who are backed by another billionaire.Little old boro are getting left behind again unfortunately. Logged

Inglorious_Basterd

Offline



Posts: 460





Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 460Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: Richer clubs than Boro « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:44:44 AM » Id be happy for Gibson to sell up.



The club has become predictable, boring and stale under his leadership.



I really dont get this one of our own shite spouted by some of our gullible fans, I support Middlesbrough Football Club, not some curly haired, Forest Gump lookalike from Park End.



I couldnt give two fucks whether the owner/chairman comes from Dubai or Dormanstown, as long as the correct decisions are being made for the club.



This one of our own shit needs to stop, we need to move with the times.



Gibson invariably makes the wrong decisions time and time again whilst promoting cronyism from with the club, we have endured this shit for far to long.



I genuinely believe that he needs to go for the long term goodness of this football club, otherwise we will continue to be left for dust by the majority of other clubs, both financially and also the way in which the club is structured.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:54:53 AM by Inglorious_Basterd » Logged If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 10 240





Posts: 10 240 Re: Richer clubs than Boro « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:20:44 AM » Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on Yesterday at 10:44:44 AM Id be happy for Gibson to sell up.



The club has become predictable, boring and stale under his leadership.



I really dont get this one of our own shite spouted by some of our gullible fans, I support Middlesbrough Football Club, not some curly haired, Forest Gump lookalike from Park End.



I couldnt give two fucks whether the owner/chairman comes from Dubai or Dormanstown, as long as the correct decisions are being made for the club.



This one of our own shit needs to stop, we need to move with the times.



Gibson invariably makes the wrong decisions time and time again whilst promoting cronyism from with the club, we have endured this shit for far to long.



I genuinely believe that he needs to go for the long term goodness of this football club, otherwise we will continue to be left for dust by the majority of other clubs, both financially and also the way in which the club is structured.



WELL SAID BASTARD WELL SAID BASTARD Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 116





Posts: 3 116 Re: Richer clubs than Boro « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:40:33 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:00:46 AM I think we can assume that all 19 Premier league clubs are richer/have richer owners than Boro nowadays but what about in the Championship?



Leeds

West Bromwich

Fulham

Derby

Sheff Wed

Cardiff

Forest

Bristol City

Preston

Reading

QPR

Huddersfield



Can't think of any more but that is a huge change compared to even ten years ago when we would have been the richest in this league and richer than a couple of PL clubs.



You will always get exceptions to the rule like teams such as Brentford but it's usually a case of money talks.



Are you happy with our new position as championship mid table also rans or would you like Gibson to either sell up or at least look for outside investment?







No Stoke in that list?



Their owners also own Bet365.

No Stoke in that list?Their owners also own Bet365. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 407





Posts: 407 Re: Richer clubs than Boro « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:19:55 PM » It was great having a boro lad as chairman at one time and add in the folklore of him being the architect of 1986 and onward but hes made so many awful decisions since Eindhoven, small time mentality with jobs for the boys and a shocking scouting/transfer history since those days. He was the perfect chairman for those times but times change. If we could attract a stable investor to get us some financial clout again then it would be reckless to pass that chance up. To me, that would be and should be his parting gift to the boro. Hes been fantastic but its time to pass the torch on. Logged

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 082







Posts: 40 082 Re: Richer clubs than Boro « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:27:10 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 08:19:55 PM It was great having a boro lad as chairman at one time and add in the folklore of him being the architect of 1986 and onward but hes made so many awful decisions since Eindhoven, small time mentality with jobs for the boys and a shocking scouting/transfer history since those days. He was the perfect chairman for those times but times change. If we could attract a stable investor to get us some financial clout again then it would be reckless to pass that chance up. To me, that would be and should be his parting gift to the boro. Hes been fantastic but its time to pass the torch on.

I agree.



Hes still financially committed but thats only because of the shit show he created and now has an obligation to sort out. He could help himself by staying away from local leaches who are not the best people for the job.



Strangely I think if Warnock keeps us up and commits to a few years after I can see Gibbo flashing the cash again. I agree.Hes still financially committed but thats only because of the shit show he created and now has an obligation to sort out. He could help himself by staying away from local leaches who are not the best people for the job.Strangely I think if Warnock keeps us up and commits to a few years after I can see Gibbo flashing the cash again. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 4 423





Posts: 4 423 Re: Richer clubs than Boro « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:42:15 PM » Gibson is way out of his depth. His decision making has been woeful for a long time. The club will go nowhere with him in charge. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 426





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 426Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Richer clubs than Boro « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:27:10 AM » Not all Premier League clubs have super rich owners.

Bournemouth's owner doesn't have Gibson's wealth and Gino Pozzo, owner of Watford has less than half our boy. Burnley's owners are positively skint by Gibbo's standards.



It's not just about the money.





Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures