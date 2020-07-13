|
Inglorious_Basterd
|
Id be happy for Gibson to sell up.
The club has become predictable, boring and stale under his leadership.
I really dont get this one of our own shite spouted by some of our gullible fans, I support Middlesbrough Football Club, not some curly haired, Forest Gump lookalike from Park End.
I couldnt give two fucks whether the owner/chairman comes from Dubai or Dormanstown, as long as the correct decisions are being made for the club.
This one of our own shit needs to stop, we need to move with the times.
Gibson invariably makes the wrong decisions time and time again whilst promoting cronyism from with the club, we have endured this shit for far to long.
I genuinely believe that he needs to go for the long term goodness of this football club, otherwise we will continue to be left for dust by the majority of other clubs, both financially and also the way in which the club is structured.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:54:53 AM by Inglorious_Basterd »
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
