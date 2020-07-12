Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Richer clubs than Boro  (Read 198 times)
I think we can assume that all 19 Premier league clubs are richer/have richer owners than Boro nowadays but what about in the Championship?

Leeds
West Bromwich
Fulham
Derby
Sheff Wed
Cardiff
Forest
Bristol City
Preston
Reading
QPR
Huddersfield

Can't think of any more but that is a huge change compared to even ten years ago when we would have been the richest in this league and richer than a couple of PL clubs.

You will always get exceptions to the rule like teams such as Brentford but it's usually a case of money talks.

Are you happy with our new position as championship mid table also rans or would you like Gibson to either sell up  or at least look for outside investment?
Id snap your hand off for mid table also ran at this moment in time. There is a reasonable possibility well be a league one top half team next year (or worse).
Bristol City will be a cracking bet to get promoted next season. I'll be looking at an early price as soon as they come out. Billionaire owner, looking for a top class manager and will spend a lot of money this summer. A few others in there that should be good prices including Preston who are backed by another billionaire.

Little old boro are getting left behind again unfortunately.

 lost
The list of better run clubs is significantly higher
Id be happy for Gibson to sell up.

The club has become predictable, boring and stale under his leadership.

I really dont get this one of our own shite spouted by some of our gullible fans, I support Middlesbrough Football Club, not some curly haired, Forest Gump lookalike from Park End.

I couldnt give two fucks whether the owner/chairman comes from Dubai or Dormanstown, as long as the correct decisions are being made for the club.

This one of our own shit needs to stop, we need to move with the times.

Gibson invariably makes the wrong decisions time and time again whilst promoting cronyism from with the club, we have endured this shit for far to long.

I genuinely believe that he needs to go for the long term goodness of this football club, otherwise we will continue to be left for dust by the majority of other clubs, both financially and also the way in which the club is structured.
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on Today at 10:44:44 AM
Id be happy for Gibson to sell up.

The club has become predictable, boring and stale under his leadership.

I really dont get this one of our own shite spouted by some of our gullible fans, I support Middlesbrough Football Club, not some curly haired, Forest Gump lookalike from Park End.

I couldnt give two fucks whether the owner/chairman comes from Dubai or Dormanstown, as long as the correct decisions are being made for the club.

This one of our own shit needs to stop, we need to move with the times.

Gibson invariably makes the wrong decisions time and time again whilst promoting cronyism from with the club, we have endured this shit for far to long.

I genuinely believe that he needs to go for the long term goodness of this football club, otherwise we will continue to be left for dust by the majority of other clubs, both financially and also the way in which the club is structured.

WELL SAID BASTARD  :like:
Agree, 100%
 https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1308229/Bristol-City-Next-Manager-Steven-Gerrard-Rangers-News-Exclusive

Seems you could be right.
