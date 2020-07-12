OzzyPorter

Posts: 414 Richer clubs than Boro « on: Today at 08:00:46 AM » I think we can assume that all 19 Premier league clubs are richer/have richer owners than Boro nowadays but what about in the Championship?



Leeds

West Bromwich

Fulham

Derby

Sheff Wed

Cardiff

Forest

Bristol City

Preston

Reading

QPR

Huddersfield



Can't think of any more but that is a huge change compared to even ten years ago when we would have been the richest in this league and richer than a couple of PL clubs.



You will always get exceptions to the rule like teams such as Brentford but it's usually a case of money talks.



Are you happy with our new position as championship mid table also rans or would you like Gibson to either sell up or at least look for outside investment?



Pile

Id snap your hand off for mid table also ran at this moment in time. There is a reasonable possibility well be a league one top half team next year (or worse).

livefastdieyoung

Posts: 841 Re: Richer clubs than Boro « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:30:08 AM »



Little old boro are getting left behind again unfortunately.



Bristol City will be a cracking bet to get promoted next season. I'll be looking at an early price as soon as they come out. Billionaire owner, looking for a top class manager and will spend a lot of money this summer. A few others in there that should be good prices including Preston who are backed by another billionaire.Little old boro are getting left behind again unfortunately. Logged

Inglorious_Basterd

Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 460Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: Richer clubs than Boro « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:44:44 AM » Id be happy for Gibson to sell up.



The club has become predictable, boring and stale under his leadership.



I really dont get this one of our own shite spouted by some of our gullible fans, I support Middlesbrough Football Club, not some curly haired, Forest Gump lookalike from Park End.



I couldnt give two fucks whether the owner/chairman comes from Dubai or Dormanstown, as long as the correct decisions are being made for the club.



This one of our own shit needs to stop, we need to move with the times.



Gibson invariably makes the wrong decisions time and time again whilst promoting cronyism from with the club, we have endured this shit for far to long.



I genuinely believe that he needs to go for the long term goodness of this football club, otherwise we will continue to be left for dust by the majority of other clubs, both financially and also the way in which the club is structured.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:53 AM by Inglorious_Basterd »