July 11, 2020, 11:16:22 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Good Night Out!  (Read 26 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 10:45:49 PM »
Excellent night, couple of pubs, decent bit of craic and then the Indian quality and doing my bit to kick start the economy again  :mido:
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:47:35 PM »
Itchy ring in the morning after that Indian...
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:10:24 PM »
Nah gave the vindaloo a miss!
