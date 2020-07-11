Welcome,
July 11, 2020
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Good Night Out!
Author
Topic: Good Night Out!
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 563
Good Night Out!
«
on:
Today
at 10:45:49 PM
Excellent night, couple of pubs, decent bit of craic and then the Indian quality and doing my bit to kick start the economy again
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 458
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Good Night Out!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:47:35 PM
Itchy ring in the morning after that Indian...
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 563
Re: Good Night Out!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:10:24 PM
Nah gave the vindaloo a miss!
