Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 12, 2020, 12:57:40 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Red Nose Rob & Dominic Shaw
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Red Nose Rob & Dominic Shaw (Read 132 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 458
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Red Nose Rob & Dominic Shaw
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:57:51 PM »
Why did itv have to pick this hapless duo to interview regarding all things Boro?
They both look as though they are from the nutty house.
Talk about giving Middlesbrough a bad image...
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 89
Re: Red Nose Rob & Dominic Shaw
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:58 PM »
Scruffy cunts both of them
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 630
Re: Red Nose Rob & Dominic Shaw
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:14:08 PM »
I am sure They sit either side of the doors at Sainsburys after 6pm
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 372
Re: Red Nose Rob & Dominic Shaw
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:24:54 PM »
FFS is that a Mao T Shirt Westy is wearing?
No better than wearing a Hitler T shirt in terms of the millions murdered under their regimes.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 336
Re: Red Nose Rob & Dominic Shaw
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:18:58 AM »
Who's the English lookin suicide bomber in the bottom pic?
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 192
Re: Red Nose Rob & Dominic Shaw
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:30:16 AM »
WESTY SUFFERING FROM HEAD LICE
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 336
Re: Red Nose Rob & Dominic Shaw
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:38:30 AM »
A Westy suicide wig
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...