Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 12, 2020, 12:57:34 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Red Nose Rob & Dominic Shaw  (Read 130 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 458


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:57:51 PM »
Why did itv have to pick this hapless duo to interview regarding all things Boro?

They both look as though they are from the nutty house.

Talk about giving Middlesbrough a bad image...
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
RiversideRifle
**
Online Online

Posts: 89


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:58:58 PM »
Scruffy cunts both of them
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 630


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:14:08 PM »
I am sure They sit either side of the doors at Sainsburys  after 6pm  :nige:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 372


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:24:54 PM »
FFS is that a Mao T Shirt Westy is wearing?

No better than wearing a Hitler T shirt in terms of the millions murdered under their regimes.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 336


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:18:58 AM »
Who's the English lookin suicide bomber in the bottom pic?
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 192


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:30:16 AM »
WESTY SUFFERING FROM HEAD LICE  klins
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 336


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:38:30 AM »
A Westy suicide wig

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 