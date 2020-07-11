Welcome,
July 11, 2020, 11:16:17 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
Red Nose Rob & Dominic Shaw
Author
Topic: Red Nose Rob & Dominic Shaw (Read 72 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 458
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Red Nose Rob & Dominic Shaw
«
on:
Today
at 09:57:51 PM »
Why did itv have to pick this hapless duo to interview regarding all things Boro?
They both look as though they are from the nutty house.
Talk about giving Middlesbrough a bad image...
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 89
Re: Red Nose Rob & Dominic Shaw
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:58:58 PM »
Scruffy cunts both of them
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 630
Re: Red Nose Rob & Dominic Shaw
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:14:08 PM »
I am sure They sit either side of the doors at Sainsburys after 6pm
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
