July 12, 2020, 10:55:22 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
Jimmy Saville in Bristol
Author
Topic: Jimmy Saville in Bristol (Read 566 times)
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 832
Once in every lifetime
Jimmy Saville in Bristol
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:05 PM »
A Jimmy Savile mannequin has replaced the statue of a slave owner that was toppled by anti-racism protesters and rolled into Bristol Harbour.
Someone put up a depiction of the notorious paedophile on Edward Colston's plinth, which has been empty since the statue was pulled down by Black Lives Matter demonstrators.
Amid a debate over what to do with the empty space, a mannequin dressed in the style of the sexual predator - complete with a blond wig and neon tracksuit - appeared on the plinth in Castle Park, BristolLive reported.
Placed at bottom of the mannequin was a sign reading: "None of them stopped me, and your licence paid for it
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:23:22 PM by RIK MAYALL
»
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 951
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Jimmy Saville in Bristol
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:38 PM »
The left is controlled by peado's this little video is worth watching about that Maxwell woman and lots of actors from some show called Glee ending up dead. Nonces are at the very top of the tree its why the world is a sick fucking place pal
worth watching
https://youtu.be/QFJ7nZuV7xE
http://youtu.be/QFJ7nZuV7xE
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 951
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Jimmy Saville in Bristol
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:19:12 PM »
Make of this what u want all I know is she's been arrested by the FBI and is in jail now ..
going off all this lot below she's been involved in selling kids that have supposedly gone missing
Who pay's $10,000 for a pillow? Pillow happens to have the same name as the missing kids as well
#wayfairchildtrafficking When you type the letters "src usa" Yandex followed by a code you have access to pictures of children! WTAF
Something reeks .
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 832
Once in every lifetime
Re: Jimmy Saville in Bristol
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:26:52 PM »
I saw a video on yandex yesterday, some horrendous stuff on there.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 951
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Jimmy Saville in Bristol
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:30:42 PM »
This is about the Glee star who went missing the other day in a boat with her kid
apparently the item is a indoor only door mat selling for £1,127,987
expensive door mat
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 338
Re: Jimmy Saville in Bristol
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:39:13 PM »
SRC was popping up on Hanks 'staged' pictures. I'm sure he was also on that list
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 951
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Jimmy Saville in Bristol
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:39:59 PM »
Dear me
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 951
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Jimmy Saville in Bristol
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:43:07 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on
Yesterday
at 10:39:13 PM
SRC was popping up on Hanks 'staged' pictures. I'm sure he was also on that list
Yes lots of mentions on Parler about him and all this stuff
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 338
Re: Jimmy Saville in Bristol
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:46:42 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tY3rnPBiW3A
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 951
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Jimmy Saville in Bristol
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:51 PM »
Massive story going to come out of all this Nonce shit
ETSY?!! Whats happening?!! $12,500.00 for a pillow??Pornographic images of children appear when numeric portion of product url is typed after SRCUSA on the Russian Search Engine Yandex. (Ex: SRCUSA573560355)retrieved that number using the numeric string embedded...
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 951
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Jimmy Saville in Bristol
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:53:19 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on
Yesterday
at 10:46:42 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tY3rnPBiW3A
yeah and as usual lefties at the very top have been linked also !!! what a sick fucking planet.
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 231
Re: Jimmy Saville in Bristol
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:58:36 AM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 10:53:19 PM
Quote from: Skinz on
Yesterday
at 10:46:42 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tY3rnPBiW3A
yeah and as usual lefties at the very top have been linked also !!! what a sick fucking planet.
FUCKING REESE WIDE MOUTH FROG WITHERSPOON
I HOPE THE LOT OF THESE CUNTS GO DOWN DIRTY BASTARDS
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 047
Pack o cunts
Re: Jimmy Saville in Bristol
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:55:11 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 12:58:36 AM
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 10:53:19 PM
Quote from: Skinz on
Yesterday
at 10:46:42 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tY3rnPBiW3A
yeah and as usual lefties at the very top have been linked also !!! what a sick fucking planet.
FUCKING REESE WIDE MOUTH FROG WITHERSPOON
I HOPE THE LOT OF THESE CUNTS GO DOWN DIRTY BASTARDS
That Michelle Obama is a big lad!
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 343
Re: Jimmy Saville in Bristol
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:17:09 PM »
Good mental thread this
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 338
Re: Jimmy Saville in Bristol
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 02:23:15 PM »
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 113
Re: Jimmy Saville in Bristol
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 10:14:03 PM »
Its ok Snoopes has debunked it.
PIZZAGATE IS REAL.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
