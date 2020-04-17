RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 827





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 827Once in every lifetime Jimmy Saville in Bristol « on: Today at 09:21:05 PM »



Someone put up a depiction of the notorious paedophile on Edward Colston's plinth, which has been empty since the statue was pulled down by Black Lives Matter demonstrators.



Amid a debate over what to do with the empty space, a mannequin dressed in the style of the sexual predator - complete with a blond wig and neon tracksuit - appeared on the plinth in Castle Park, BristolLive reported.



Placed at bottom of the mannequin was a sign reading: "None of them stopped me, and your licence paid for it





A Jimmy Savile mannequin has replaced the statue of a slave owner that was toppled by anti-racism protesters and rolled into Bristol Harbour.Someone put up a depiction of the notorious paedophile on Edward Colston's plinth, which has been empty since the statue was pulled down by Black Lives Matter demonstrators.Amid a debate over what to do with the empty space, a mannequin dressed in the style of the sexual predator - complete with a blond wig and neon tracksuit - appeared on the plinth in Castle Park, BristolLive reported.Placed at bottom of the mannequin was a sign reading: "None of them stopped me, and your licence paid for it « Last Edit: Today at 09:23:22 PM by RIK MAYALL » Logged Glory Glory Man United