July 11, 2020, 09:36:47 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Jimmy Saville in Bristol  (Read 36 times)
RIK MAYALL
« on: Today at 09:21:05 PM »
A Jimmy Savile mannequin has replaced the statue of a slave owner that was toppled by anti-racism protesters and rolled into Bristol Harbour.

Someone put up a depiction of the notorious paedophile on Edward Colston's plinth, which has been empty since the statue was pulled down by Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

Amid a debate over what to do with the empty space, a mannequin dressed in the style of the sexual predator - complete with a blond wig and neon tracksuit - appeared on the plinth in Castle Park, BristolLive reported.

Placed at bottom of the mannequin was a sign reading: "None of them stopped me, and your licence paid for it
Glory Glory Man United
sockets
Welch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:35:38 PM »
The left is controlled by peado's this little video is worth watching about that Maxwell woman and lots of actors from some show called Glee ending up dead. Nonces are at the very top of the tree its why the world is a sick fucking place pal


worth watching https://youtu.be/QFJ7nZuV7xE 

                        http://youtu.be/QFJ7nZuV7xE           
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
