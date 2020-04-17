Welcome,
July 12, 2020, 08:46:58 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Idiots over the road
Author
Topic: Idiots over the road
RiversideRifle
Idiots over the road
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:19:20 PM
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/boris-johnson.5820/page-2#post-106918
Poor bloke likes Boris and they attack him for it
monkeyman
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:36:27 PM
NOBBY BARNES
sockets
Welch
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:42:36 PM
Gotta hand it to Rifle like if they are all him
He's a one man web site destroyer
keep it going
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Nobby_Barnes
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:45:42 PM
Monkeyman
Rifle, Nobody's bothered mate apart from you
RiversideRifle
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:47:36 PM
Nobby your an absolute bitch
picking on some random bloke thinking it's me!
monkeyman
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:22:31 PM
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on
Yesterday
at 09:45:42 PM
Monkeyman
Rifle, Nobody's bothered mate apart from you
Gingerpig
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:12:07 PM
He seriously reels the dicks in
Yet they are so wise
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Holgateoldskool
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:36:12 AM
Rifle really rates himself. Someone has to.
RiversideRifle
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:43:54 AM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 09:36:12 AM
Rifle really rates himself. Someone has to.
Where do you get your information
Holgateoldskool
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:27:44 AM
From your posts! You come across ( and why the fuck you think this) as a person who believes they control another site. Immature, pathetic and wrong. You are superior to no one.
Keep looking in the mirror for your biggest supporter
monkeyman
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:29:49 AM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 11:27:44 AM
From your posts! You come across ( and why the fuck you think this) as a person who believes they control another site. Immature, pathetic and wrong. You are superior to no one.
Keep looking in the mirror for your biggest supporter
RiversideRifle
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:35:41 AM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 11:27:44 AM
From your posts! You come across ( and why the fuck you think this) as a person who believes they control another site. Immature, pathetic and wrong. You are superior to no one.
Keep looking in the mirror for your biggest supporter
You having a meltdown son?
Holgateoldskool
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:37:27 AM
Pathetic response, mind what else should I expect?
RiversideRifle
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 11:40:47 AM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 11:37:27 AM
Pathetic response, mind what else should I expect?
What response are after youth?
Holgateoldskool
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 11:53:59 AM
The irony of one so immature to be calling anyone youth or son - priceless.
Jog on , work out what your second greatest achievement Is after your first - that being able to create a number of user names......
The only thing you seem to think you can wear as a badge of pride!
RiversideRifle
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 11:54:49 AM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 11:53:59 AM
The irony of one so immature to be calling anyone youth or son - priceless.
Jog on , work out what your second greatest achievement Is after your first - that being able to create a number of user names......
The only thing you seem to think you can wear as a badge of pride!
All that's missing here is a big flounce laddy
Holgateoldskool
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:01:53 PM
You really think so? Demonstrates your serious lack of judgement if this is the case. What is levelled at you is reasoned, sensible positioning based on your posts, threads and inability to engage in serious debating. Still, with every post, you appear intent in giving ample proof my reasoning is 100% correct.
RiversideRifle
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 12:03:13 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 12:01:53 PM
You really think so? Demonstrates your serious lack of judgement if this is the case. What is levelled at you is reasoned, sensible positioning based on your posts, threads and inability to engage in serious debating. Still, with every post, you appear intent in giving ample proof my reasoning is 100% correct.
The only thing that needs debating here is why you're such a boring fucker, now go and play with the other children
nekder365
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 12:04:13 PM
Holgate schooling Rifle.........Rifle he is a tough nut crack is Holgate
Holgateoldskool
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 12:09:06 PM
Chalk another one up. You give examples to everything I say - but you aint got the brain to see it! Why not get another user name going to prop up your failing attempt to reach anywhere near the level needed to debate with me?
Could be a while, me thinks.....
RiversideRifle
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 12:10:16 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 12:09:06 PM
Chalk another one up. You give examples to everything I say - but you aint got the brain to see it! Why not get another user name going to prop up your failing attempt to reach anywhere near the level needed to debate with me?
Could be a while, me thinks.....
Ohhhh we are debating are we? I thought you were just whining like a little nipper
Holgateoldskool
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 12:18:03 PM
Again demonstrating a total lack of judgement. Most folk if they had been systematically outgunned orally would have the sense to concede and realise they had been beaten by a superior wordsmith.
Thick people would flap around digging themselves deeper and giving examples of their inability to construct a viable counter argument.
Doesnt take long to work out where you fit.....
nekder365
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 12:20:20 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 12:18:03 PM
Again demonstrating a total lack of judgement. Most folk if they had been systematically outgunned orally would have the sense to concede and realise they had been beaten by a superior wordsmith.
Thick people would flap around digging themselves deeper and giving examples of their inability to construct a viable counter argument.
Doesnt take long to work out where you fit.....
OOOFFF... You missed out the mic drop........
RiversideRifle
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 12:20:48 PM
The way you word things is very familiar to me
I don't know how I never saw it sooner
Holgateoldskool
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 12:57:48 PM
Bender, the only thing that needs to drop is the penny! Could a while mind for that to happen!!
RiversideRifle
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 01:08:05 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 12:57:48 PM
Bender, the only thing that needs to drop is the penny! Could a while mind for that to happen!!
https://www-thesun-co-uk.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.thesun.co.uk/news/11066284/sicko-caught-on-camera-having-sex-with-best-mates-pregnant-dog-after-friend-checked-home-security-footage/amp/?amp_js_v=a3&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#aoh=15945529131848&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesun.co.uk%2Fnews%2F11066284%2Fsicko-caught-on-camera-having-sex-with-best-mates-pregnant-dog-after-friend-checked-home-security-footage%2F
I knew I'd seen you somewhere KIDDO!!
Holgateoldskool
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 01:10:25 PM
Keep on with your pathetic digging. Really does encapsulate your immaturity. Whats yer mam getting you for Christmas? A new JCB??!!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:19:35 PM by Holgateoldskool
»
monkeyman
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 01:11:23 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 01:08:05 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 12:57:48 PM
Bender, the only thing that needs to drop is the penny! Could a while mind for that to happen!!
https://www-thesun-co-uk.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.thesun.co.uk/news/11066284/sicko-caught-on-camera-having-sex-with-best-mates-pregnant-dog-after-friend-checked-home-security-footage/amp/?amp_js_v=a3&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#aoh=15945529131848&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesun.co.uk%2Fnews%2F11066284%2Fsicko-caught-on-camera-having-sex-with-best-mates-pregnant-dog-after-friend-checked-home-security-footage%2F
I knew I'd seen you somewhere KIDDO!!
RiversideRifle
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 01:21:23 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 01:10:25 PM
Keep on with your pathetic digging. Really does encapsulate your immaturity. Whats yer mam getting you for Christmas? A new JCB??!!
What the fuck would I do with a JCB Borolad?
monkeyman
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 01:22:27 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 01:21:23 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 01:10:25 PM
Keep on with your pathetic digging. Really does encapsulate your immaturity. Whats yer mam getting you for Christmas? A new JCB??!!
What the fuck would I do with a JCB Borolad?
DIGGING
38red
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 02:12:32 PM
Oh dear. Holgate having a battle of wits with an unarmed man. Most enjoyable.
nekder365
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 02:14:58 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 12:57:48 PM
Bender, the only thing that needs to drop is the penny! Could a while mind for that to happen!!
To whom is the "Bender" name meant for?..............
RiversideRifle
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 02:15:45 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 01:22:27 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 01:21:23 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 01:10:25 PM
Keep on with your pathetic digging. Really does encapsulate your immaturity. Whats yer mam getting you for Christmas? A new JCB??!!
What the fuck would I do with a JCB Borolad?
DIGGING
Holgateoldskool
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 04:03:17 PM
Nekder predictive text- sorry fella.
Holgateoldskool
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 04:07:02 PM
38Red, yes you have a point. Perhaps I should find a more taxing poster, Rifle is a piece of piss!
RiversideRifle
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 04:09:08 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 04:07:02 PM
38Red, yes you have a point. Perhaps I should find a more taxing poster, Rifle is a piece of piss!
Go on then holgate I'll have a nibble kiddo, start a thread about something and we can debate it
Holgateoldskool
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #36 on:
Today
at 04:13:15 PM
Youve proved your level, frankly I dont dredge such depths.
RiversideRifle
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 04:26:06 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 04:13:15 PM
Youve proved your level, frankly I dont dredge such depths.
I wonder why that is
daftjim
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #38 on:
Today
at 07:10:02 PM
Yet another post about over there.
FFS give it rest.
Sad banned bastards.
RiversideRifle
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #39 on:
Today
at 07:10:33 PM
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 07:10:02 PM
Yet another post about over there.
FFS give it rest.
Sad banned bastards.
Holgateoldskool
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 07:29:23 PM
You wonder why that is? Let me help you out. You are somewhat intellectually challenged. Might be a tad difficult for you to grasp so phone a friend ( you have one I presume?) who may be able to help.....
RiversideRifle
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 08:04:14 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 07:29:23 PM
You wonder why that is? Let me help you out. You are somewhat intellectually challenged. Might be a tad difficult for you to grasp so phone a friend ( you have one I presume?) who may be able to help.....
Not at all mentally challenged lad, you haven't actually argued any or debated any real points apart from trying to make yourself look more intelligent than I am, your a little bit of a pooh bum
Don pepe
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 08:10:35 PM
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 07:10:02 PM
Yet another post about over there.
FFS give it rest.
Sad banned bastards.
Daftcunt, theres loads threads over there about this place, do you call them sad bastards? Its natural that the boards comment in each other. Whereas watching other men fuck your wife because youre sexually inadequate is not. Literally the only thing you contribute to this board is bragging about how much money you earn - which you have proven to be a pointless achievement.
Holgateoldskool
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 08:28:04 PM
Well if you dont realise youve been well and truly dismantled on this thread you are even thicker than what I gave you credit for. Well done, take a bow!
El Capitan
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 08:31:47 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 08:10:35 PM
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 07:10:02 PM
Yet another post about over there.
FFS give it rest.
Sad banned bastards.
Daftcunt, theres loads threads over there about this place, do you call them sad bastards? Its natural that the boards comment in each other. Whereas watching other men fuck your wife because youre sexually inadequate is not. Literally the only thing you contribute to this board is bragging about how much money you earn - which you have proven to be a pointless achievement.
I believe that is what is commonly known as, a massive bite
RiversideRifle
Re: Idiots over the road
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 08:43:03 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 08:28:04 PM
Well if you dont realise youve been well and truly dismantled on this thread you are even thicker than what I gave you credit for. Well done, take a bow!
Dismantled?
by you ya fat poof
