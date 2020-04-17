RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 109





Posts: 109 Idiots over the road « on: Yesterday at 09:19:20 PM » https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/boris-johnson.5820/page-2#post-106918



Poor bloke likes Boris and they attack him for it Poor bloke likes Boris and they attack him for it Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 951





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 951WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Idiots over the road « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:42:36 PM »





He's a one man web site destroyer



keep it going Gotta hand it to Rifle like if they are all himHe's a one man web site destroyerkeep it going Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 109





Posts: 109 Re: Idiots over the road « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:47:36 PM » picking on some random bloke thinking it's me! Nobby your an absolute bitchpicking on some random bloke thinking it's me! Logged

Gingerpig

Online



Posts: 630





Posts: 630 Re: Idiots over the road « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:12:07 PM »



Yet they are so wise He seriously reels the dicks inYet they are so wise Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 210





Posts: 1 210 Re: Idiots over the road « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:27:44 AM » From your posts! You come across ( and why the fuck you think this) as a person who believes they control another site. Immature, pathetic and wrong. You are superior to no one.



Keep looking in the mirror for your biggest supporter Logged

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 210





Posts: 1 210 Re: Idiots over the road « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:53:59 AM » The irony of one so immature to be calling anyone youth or son - priceless.



Jog on , work out what your second greatest achievement Is after your first - that being able to create a number of user names......



The only thing you seem to think you can wear as a badge of pride! Logged

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 109





Posts: 109 Re: Idiots over the road « Reply #15 on: Today at 11:54:49 AM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 11:53:59 AM The irony of one so immature to be calling anyone youth or son - priceless.



Jog on , work out what your second greatest achievement Is after your first - that being able to create a number of user names......



The only thing you seem to think you can wear as a badge of pride!





All that's missing here is a big flounce laddy All that's missing here is a big flounce laddy Logged

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 210





Posts: 1 210 Re: Idiots over the road « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:01:53 PM » You really think so? Demonstrates your serious lack of judgement if this is the case. What is levelled at you is reasoned, sensible positioning based on your posts, threads and inability to engage in serious debating. Still, with every post, you appear intent in giving ample proof my reasoning is 100% correct. Logged

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 109





Posts: 109 Re: Idiots over the road « Reply #17 on: Today at 12:03:13 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 12:01:53 PM You really think so? Demonstrates your serious lack of judgement if this is the case. What is levelled at you is reasoned, sensible positioning based on your posts, threads and inability to engage in serious debating. Still, with every post, you appear intent in giving ample proof my reasoning is 100% correct.





The only thing that needs debating here is why you're such a boring fucker, now go and play with the other children The only thing that needs debating here is why you're such a boring fucker, now go and play with the other children Logged

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 210





Posts: 1 210 Re: Idiots over the road « Reply #19 on: Today at 12:09:06 PM » Chalk another one up. You give examples to everything I say - but you aint got the brain to see it! Why not get another user name going to prop up your failing attempt to reach anywhere near the level needed to debate with me?



Could be a while, me thinks..... Logged

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 109





Posts: 109 Re: Idiots over the road « Reply #20 on: Today at 12:10:16 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 12:09:06 PM Chalk another one up. You give examples to everything I say - but you aint got the brain to see it! Why not get another user name going to prop up your failing attempt to reach anywhere near the level needed to debate with me?



Could be a while, me thinks.....







Ohhhh we are debating are we? I thought you were just whining like a little nipper Ohhhh we are debating are we? I thought you were just whining like a little nipper Logged

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 210





Posts: 1 210 Re: Idiots over the road « Reply #21 on: Today at 12:18:03 PM » Again demonstrating a total lack of judgement. Most folk if they had been systematically outgunned orally would have the sense to concede and realise they had been beaten by a superior wordsmith.



Thick people would flap around digging themselves deeper and giving examples of their inability to construct a viable counter argument.



Doesnt take long to work out where you fit..... Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 120





Posts: 2 120 Re: Idiots over the road « Reply #22 on: Today at 12:20:20 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 12:18:03 PM Again demonstrating a total lack of judgement. Most folk if they had been systematically outgunned orally would have the sense to concede and realise they had been beaten by a superior wordsmith.



Thick people would flap around digging themselves deeper and giving examples of their inability to construct a viable counter argument.



Doesnt take long to work out where you fit.....



OOOFFF... You missed out the mic drop........ OOOFFF... You missed out the mic drop........ Logged

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 109





Posts: 109 Re: Idiots over the road « Reply #23 on: Today at 12:20:48 PM » I don't know how I never saw it sooner The way you word things is very familiar to meI don't know how I never saw it sooner Logged

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 210





Posts: 1 210 Re: Idiots over the road « Reply #24 on: Today at 12:57:48 PM » Bender, the only thing that needs to drop is the penny! Could a while mind for that to happen!! Logged