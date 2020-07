sockets



Offline



Posts: 951





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 951WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Idiots over the road « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:42:36 PM »





He's a one man web site destroyer



keep it going Gotta hand it to Rifle like if they are all himHe's a one man web site destroyerkeep it going Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..