July 13, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Teesside Pub Closes for Deep Cleaning
July 11, 2020, 08:21:26 PM
Golden Eagle Thornaby , Some one reckons after a visit last week they have now tested positive for the virus , Pubs been shut down , staff sent home told to get a test and customers called and told to isolate for 12 days


pub shut https://www.fr24news.com/a/2020/07/teesside-pub-closes-for-deep-cleaning-after-positive-coronavirus-test.html


http://www.fr24news.com/a/2020/07/teesside-pub-closes-for-deep-cleaning-after-positive-coronavirus-test.html




Had me wondering 

Whats the crack with all this shite ?    What if certain sections of the community want the pubs gone and closed down .. This Data Protection lark no one tells any one out about the patient these days


I can imagine the phone call

to NHSS Covid 19 line :

ring ring  .. hello flower this is Barry the landlord from the duck inn ... Mr mehatmewanda came in for a few jars last week now he's rang up today n said he's full of the corona , not the gear from my pumps either  :beer: :beer:


anyway flower have a butchers on the computer flower n check if he really has it ta  :like:


what's she gonna say ?

Gis 2 mins Baz ill av a look now for you  monkey

Or Sorry Barry we can't tell you fuck all cos of Data protection laws 
Reply #1 on: July 11, 2020, 08:24:44 PM
Dunno  :pd:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Reply #2 on: July 11, 2020, 08:26:03 PM
You got nowt to worry about you live in permanent isolation
Reply #3 on: July 11, 2020, 08:29:02 PM
Should have turned up in acklam last night, brain dead spaff sock 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Reply #4 on: July 11, 2020, 08:31:15 PM
too busy bucking the hot brunette   :like:

 welcher  :matty:
Reply #5 on: July 11, 2020, 08:34:50 PM
Quote from: sockets on July 11, 2020, 08:21:26 PM
Golden Eagle Thornaby , Some one reckons after a visit last week they have now tested positive for the virus , Pubs been shut down , staff sent home told to get a test and customers called and told to isolate for 12 days


pub shut https://www.fr24news.com/a/2020/07/teesside-pub-closes-for-deep-cleaning-after-positive-coronavirus-test.html


http://www.fr24news.com/a/2020/07/teesside-pub-closes-for-deep-cleaning-after-positive-coronavirus-test.html




Had me wondering 

Whats the crack with all this shite ?    What if certain sections of the community want the pubs gone and closed down .. This Data Protection lark no one tells any one out about the patient these days


I can imagine the phone call

to NHSS Covid 19 line :

ring ring  .. hello flower this is Barry the landlord from the duck inn ... Mr mehatmewanda came in for a few jars last week now he's rang up today n said he's full of the corona , not the gear from my pumps either  :beer: :beer:


anyway flower have a butchers on the computer flower n check if he really has it ta  :like:


what's she gonna say ?

Gis 2 mins Baz ill av a look now for you  monkey

Or Sorry Barry we can't tell you fuck all cos of Data protection laws 


In English cocket  :ponce:
Reply #6 on: July 11, 2020, 08:35:20 PM
Quote from: sockets on July 11, 2020, 08:31:15 PM
too busy bucking the hot brunette   :like:

 welcher  :matty:





Sounds great!

 jc

What's his name?












 rava
Reply #7 on: July 11, 2020, 08:36:57 PM
It's a serious question the pub landlords must have some access to check if people really have it or not or any crank can close em down with one phone call
Reply #8 on: July 11, 2020, 08:41:04 PM
It's all bollocks. 

There is no vaccine, no clear cut way of stopping the spread (bar full lockdown), no agreed effective treatment and piss poor testing.

In that scenario any form of contact whether it is full or partial will lead to more cases and deaths.  Half arsed approaches like, only allowing so many people in the pub, are a waste of time.  It just takes one person to be there to pass it on.

The current situation remains just like when this started - it isn't if you will get it - it's when.

 oleary






PS: floppy tits.
Reply #9 on: July 11, 2020, 08:44:15 PM
What about ways of REDUCING the spread, Clem?



Logged
Reply #10 on: July 11, 2020, 08:46:21 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on July 11, 2020, 08:44:15 PM
What about ways of REDUCING the spread, Clem?





Makes no fucking difference - it's still just delaying the inevitable.  Trickling it out just so the hospitals don't get overwhelmed.

You will get it and you will die.
Reply #11 on: July 11, 2020, 08:48:12 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on July 11, 2020, 08:44:15 PM
What about ways of REDUCING the spread, Clem?






Clem likes a good spread


 

 
Reply #12 on: July 11, 2020, 08:50:37 PM
Quote from: King of the North on July 11, 2020, 08:48:12 PM

Clem likes a good spread


True.



















 
Reply #13 on: July 11, 2020, 08:53:25 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on July 11, 2020, 08:46:21 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on July 11, 2020, 08:44:15 PM
What about ways of REDUCING the spread, Clem?





Makes no fucking difference - it's still just delaying the inevitable.  Trickling it out just so the hospitals don't get overwhelmed.

You will get it and you will die.




 
Reply #14 on: July 11, 2020, 08:54:19 PM
I went in there in 1976 and tested positive for the black fucking death
Reply #15 on: July 11, 2020, 09:00:21 PM
Mathew was caught in his next doors garden with a pair of her nickers over his head   used the lame excuse he was testing materials to use for a face mask  :unlike: :unlike:
Reply #16 on: July 11, 2020, 09:04:24 PM
Nice one, spaff sock 
Reply #17 on: July 11, 2020, 09:05:24 PM
 charles charles
Reply #18 on: July 11, 2020, 09:18:10 PM
ITS MY LOCAL WHEN I AM BACK IN BLIGHTY  klins
Reply #19 on: July 11, 2020, 09:44:22 PM
Way it's going you won't have a local  rava
Reply #20 on: July 11, 2020, 10:17:54 PM
It needed a deep clean before all this kicked off.  klins
Reply #21 on: July 11, 2020, 10:21:12 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on July 11, 2020, 10:17:54 PM
It needed a deep clean before all this kicked off.  klins
YEP IT WAS A SHITHOLE BUT IT WAS A GOOD CRAIC  :like:
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 02:50:13 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 11, 2020, 10:21:12 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on July 11, 2020, 10:17:54 PM
It needed a deep clean before all this kicked off.  klins
YEP IT WAS A SHITHOLE BUT IT WAS A GOOD CRAIC  :like:
Still fucking stinks in there.Horrible place.
Reply #23 on: Today at 12:48:10 AM
An in law of mine has tested positive and says it's like a bad hangover.   His Mrs suffering alot more but has an underlying condition.  Caught it from working in the VA home. 
