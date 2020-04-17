|
|
|
sockets
|
Golden Eagle Thornaby , Some one reckons after a visit last week they have now tested positive for the virus , Pubs been shut down , staff sent home told to get a test and customers called and told to isolate for 12 days
pub shut https://www.fr24news.com/a/2020/07/teesside-pub-closes-for-deep-cleaning-after-positive-coronavirus-test.html http://www.fr24news.com/a/2020/07/teesside-pub-closes-for-deep-cleaning-after-positive-coronavirus-test.html
Had me wondering
Whats the crack with all this shite ?
What if certain sections of the community want the pubs gone and closed down .. This Data Protection lark no one tells any one out about the patient these days
I can imagine the phone call
to NHSS Covid 19 line :
ring ring .. hello flower this is Barry the landlord from the duck inn ... Mr mehatmewanda came in for a few jars last week now he's rang up today n said he's full of the corona , not the gear from my pumps either
anyway flower have a butchers on the computer flower n check if he really has it ta
what's she gonna say ?
Gis 2 mins Baz ill av a look now for you
Or Sorry Barry we can't tell you fuck all cos of Data protection laws
|
|
|
|
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RiversideRifle
|
Golden Eagle Thornaby , Some one reckons after a visit last week they have now tested positive for the virus , Pubs been shut down , staff sent home told to get a test and customers called and told to isolate for 12 days
pub shut https://www.fr24news.com/a/2020/07/teesside-pub-closes-for-deep-cleaning-after-positive-coronavirus-test.html http://www.fr24news.com/a/2020/07/teesside-pub-closes-for-deep-cleaning-after-positive-coronavirus-test.html
Had me wondering
Whats the crack with all this shite ?
What if certain sections of the community want the pubs gone and closed down .. This Data Protection lark no one tells any one out about the patient these days
I can imagine the phone call
to NHSS Covid 19 line :
ring ring .. hello flower this is Barry the landlord from the duck inn ... Mr mehatmewanda came in for a few jars last week now he's rang up today n said he's full of the corona , not the gear from my pumps either
anyway flower have a butchers on the computer flower n check if he really has it ta
what's she gonna say ?
Gis 2 mins Baz ill av a look now for you
Or Sorry Barry we can't tell you fuck all cos of Data protection laws
In English cocket
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
It's all bollocks.
There is no vaccine, no clear cut way of stopping the spread (bar full lockdown), no agreed effective treatment and piss poor testing.
In that scenario any form of contact whether it is full or partial will lead to more cases and deaths. Half arsed approaches like, only allowing so many people in the pub, are a waste of time. It just takes one person to be there to pass it on.
The current situation remains just like when this started - it isn't if you will get it - it's when.
PS: floppy tits.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|