Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 11, 2020, 07:53:42 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Compare and contrast.........
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Compare and contrast......... (Read 26 times)
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 421
Compare and contrast.........
«
on:
Today
at 07:19:23 PM »
Boro and Sheffield United. At present its chalk and cheese.Great manager, and very clever recruitment, on a budget. Given a knowledgeable chairman that could have been us. Unfortunately we have a blinkered numpty.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 317
Re: Compare and contrast.........
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:41:20 PM »
And they have Billy Sharp
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...