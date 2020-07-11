Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 11, 2020, 07:53:42 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Compare and contrast.........  (Read 26 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 421


on: Today at 07:19:23 PM
Boro and Sheffield United. At present its chalk and cheese.Great manager, and very clever recruitment, on a budget. Given a knowledgeable chairman that could have been us. Unfortunately we have a blinkered numpty.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 317


Reply #1 on: Today at 07:41:20 PM
And they have Billy Sharp 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
