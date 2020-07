Virtually all the teams in this league are better than us. Look at the goal scored column.Yet again we are the lowest scorers. We are now depending on the teams below us not picking up points. A dangerous strategy. Numpty Gibbo has no doubt convinced himself that we wonít go down,and that Woody Woodpecker will lead us to greatness. You couldnít make it up.



Yes, they are. Apart from the ones below us that arenít.