Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 640





Posts: 640

Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports? « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:55:41 PM » She is their new "token" is Aluko , total dumbness beyond comprehension , talking crap about football like she actually understands the mans game from the token ladies to us all... is like us trying to explain the pain of childbirth to them !!!



FFs , they have never been tackled properly down Sandy Flatts etc , tatrtball is minimal contact so go away, they cannot believe their fucking luck being asked for opinions ......however anyone playing any level is laughing at them ?



Don't mind Smith , she is not a look at my tits merchant like most of em who pretend otherwise & think they are taken serious like Scott & Carney the supercoach ....... ok pet !!!



Mind you , Clinton Dumbcunt Morrison is alongside her , the wannabee stereotype gangsta .....so she looks class... yet he is employed !!!