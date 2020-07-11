Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 15, 2020, 12:38:47 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?  (Read 706 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 844


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: July 11, 2020, 04:46:54 PM »
Is it because she's a dyke?

She talks fucking bollocks, or should i say, minge.



Fuck off
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 054


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: July 11, 2020, 04:51:40 PM »
Women don't understand footy
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RiversideRifle
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 148


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: July 11, 2020, 05:10:49 PM »
Scouse lesbians are highly sought after on skysports, between her and the other female pundits they know fuck all  :ponce:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 634



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: July 11, 2020, 05:12:29 PM »
Do you reckon she does strap-ons and licking fannies and that?

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Billy Balfour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 961



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: July 11, 2020, 05:39:01 PM »
Same as the cricket on BBC radio other day.
She just waffled on. I switched off.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 75 265

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: July 11, 2020, 05:41:47 PM »
SHE ANNOYS THE SHIT OUT OF ME  😠👍

I JUST FUCKING ZAPP HER WITH THE REMOTE WHEN I SEE HER AND HEAR THAT WHINING FUCKING VOICE  👍😠😠😠👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RiversideRifle
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 148


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: July 11, 2020, 06:35:20 PM »
Some of the looks Alex Scott gets when she's talking football by Graeme sounds is fucking hilarious  :ponce: she knows fuck all aswell
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 730



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: July 11, 2020, 08:57:45 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on July 11, 2020, 04:46:54 PM
Is it because she's a dyke?

She talks fucking bollocks, or should i say, minge.



Fuck off

Youre all over here and you talk fucking bollocks  mcl
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 844


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: July 11, 2020, 09:16:06 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 11, 2020, 08:57:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on July 11, 2020, 04:46:54 PM
Is it because she's a dyke?

She talks fucking bollocks, or should i say, minge.



Fuck off

Youre all over here and you talk fucking bollocks  mcl


But Im only a dyke on a Tuesday
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 139


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:14:22 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on July 11, 2020, 04:46:54 PM
Is it because she's a dyke?

Yeah and that fucking god ugly leanne dyke they have on.


My turds know more about football than these idiots.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 237


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:22:35 PM »
Could think of something useful to engage with Alex Scott to be fair!!!
Logged
RiversideRifle
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 148


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:29:04 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 12:22:35 PM
Could think of something useful to engage with Alex Scott to be fair!!!


I'd finger blast it till it's rotten like  :ponce: I wouldn't talk football with her though
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 139


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:48:25 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 12:22:35 PM
Could think of something useful to engage with Alex Scott to be fair!!!

She knows nowt but at least is good to look at.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 412


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:09:19 PM »
No tits, no point
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 634



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:16:16 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 03:09:19 PM
No tits, no point

Couldn't have said it any better myself.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 658



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:39:52 PM »
Sue Smith constantly contradicts herself. She makes Stephen Warnock almost sound like he knows what he's talking about & that twat is a fucking idiot.

Alex Scott always tries to say the safe thing. Though at least she rarely sounds stupid.

Emma Hayes knows the score. She has yet to annoy me.




Eni Aluko is by FAR the worst one. Doesn't have a clue. Really awkward. Keep her off the tele like. Plus she's fucking mental.
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 640


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:55:41 PM »
She is their new "token" is Aluko , total dumbness beyond comprehension , talking crap about football like she actually understands the mans game from the  token ladies  to us all... is like us trying to explain the pain of childbirth to them !!!

FFs , they have never been tackled properly down Sandy Flatts etc , tatrtball is minimal contact  so go away, they cannot believe their fucking luck being asked for opinions ......however anyone playing any level is laughing at them ?

Don't mind Smith , she is not a look at my tits merchant like most of em who pretend otherwise & think they are taken serious like Scott & Carney  the supercoach ....... ok pet !!!

Mind you , Clinton Dumbcunt Morrison is alongside her , the wannabee stereotype gangsta .....so she looks class... yet he is employed !!!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:14:34 PM by Gingerpig » Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 139


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:17:41 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 08:55:41 PM
She is their new "token" is Aluko , total dumbness beyond comprehension , talking crap about football like she actually understands the mans game from the  token ladies  to us all... is like us trying to explain the pain of childbirth to them !!!

FFs , they have never been tackled properly down Sandy Flatts etc , tatrtball is minimal contact  so go away, they cannot believe their fucking luck being asked for opinions ......however anyone playing any level is laughing at them ?

Don't mind Smith , she is not a look at my tits merchant like most of em who pretend otherwise & think they are taken serious like Scott & Carney  the supercoach ....... ok pet !!!

Mind you , Clinton Dumbcunt Morrison is alongside her , the wannabee stereotype gangsta .....so she looks class... yet he is employed !!!

Sky have to keep those quotas up somehow or  :matty: will be writing in to complain.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 771


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:30:46 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 08:39:52 PM
Sue Smith constantly contradicts herself. She makes Stephen Warnock almost sound like he knows what he's talking about & that twat is a fucking idiot.

Alex Scott always tries to say the safe thing. Though at least she rarely sounds stupid.

Emma Hayes knows the score. She has yet to annoy me.




Eni Aluko is by FAR the worst one. Doesn't have a clue. Really awkward. Keep her off the tele like. Plus she's fucking mental.

To her credit she recently 'tweeted' (about furloughed people) that the government had created: "a culture of do nothing entitlement".
                                                        :like:
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 