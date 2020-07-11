Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 15, 2020, 12:38:47 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports? (Read 706 times)
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 844
Once in every lifetime
Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
on:
July 11, 2020, 04:46:54 PM »
Is it because she's a dyke?
She talks fucking bollocks, or should i say, minge.
Fuck off
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 054
Pack o cunts
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #1 on:
July 11, 2020, 04:51:40 PM »
Women don't understand footy
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 148
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #2 on:
July 11, 2020, 05:10:49 PM »
Scouse lesbians are highly sought after on skysports, between her and the other female pundits they know fuck all
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 634
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #3 on:
July 11, 2020, 05:12:29 PM »
Do you reckon she does strap-ons and licking fannies and that?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 4 961
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #4 on:
July 11, 2020, 05:39:01 PM »
Same as the cricket on BBC radio other day.
She just waffled on. I switched off.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 265
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #5 on:
July 11, 2020, 05:41:47 PM »
SHE ANNOYS THE SHIT OUT OF ME 😠👍
I JUST FUCKING ZAPP HER WITH THE REMOTE WHEN I SEE HER AND HEAR THAT WHINING FUCKING VOICE 👍😠😠😠👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 148
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #6 on:
July 11, 2020, 06:35:20 PM »
Some of the looks Alex Scott gets when she's talking football by Graeme sounds is fucking hilarious
she knows fuck all aswell
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 730
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #7 on:
July 11, 2020, 08:57:45 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on July 11, 2020, 04:46:54 PM
Is it because she's a dyke?
She talks fucking bollocks, or should i say, minge.
Fuck off
Youre all over here and you talk fucking bollocks
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 844
Once in every lifetime
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #8 on:
July 11, 2020, 09:16:06 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 11, 2020, 08:57:45 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on July 11, 2020, 04:46:54 PM
Is it because she's a dyke?
She talks fucking bollocks, or should i say, minge.
Fuck off
Youre all over here and you talk fucking bollocks
But Im only a dyke on a Tuesday
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 139
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:14:22 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on July 11, 2020, 04:46:54 PM
Is it because she's a dyke?
Yeah and that fucking god ugly leanne dyke they have on.
My turds know more about football than these idiots.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 237
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 12:22:35 PM »
Could think of something useful to engage with Alex Scott to be fair!!!
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 148
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 12:29:04 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 12:22:35 PM
Could think of something useful to engage with Alex Scott to be fair!!!
I'd finger blast it till it's rotten like
I wouldn't talk football with her though
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 139
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 12:48:25 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 12:22:35 PM
Could think of something useful to engage with Alex Scott to be fair!!!
She knows nowt but at least is good to look at.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 412
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 03:09:19 PM »
No tits, no point
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 634
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 04:16:16 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 03:09:19 PM
No tits, no point
Couldn't have said it any better myself.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 658
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 08:39:52 PM »
Sue Smith constantly contradicts herself. She makes Stephen Warnock almost sound like he knows what he's talking about & that twat is a fucking idiot.
Alex Scott always tries to say the safe thing. Though at least she rarely sounds stupid.
Emma Hayes knows the score. She has yet to annoy me.
Eni Aluko is by FAR the worst one. Doesn't have a clue. Really awkward. Keep her off the tele like. Plus she's fucking mental.
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 640
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 08:55:41 PM »
She is their new "token" is Aluko , total dumbness beyond comprehension , talking crap about football like she actually understands the mans game from the token ladies to us all... is like us trying to explain the pain of childbirth to them !!!
FFs , they have never been tackled properly down Sandy Flatts etc , tatrtball is minimal contact so go away, they cannot believe their fucking luck being asked for opinions ......however anyone playing any level is laughing at them ?
Don't mind Smith , she is not a look at my tits merchant like most of em who pretend otherwise & think they are taken serious like Scott & Carney the supercoach ....... ok pet !!!
Mind you , Clinton Dumbcunt Morrison is alongside her , the wannabee stereotype gangsta .....so she looks class... yet he is employed !!!
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:14:34 PM by Gingerpig
»
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 139
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:41 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Yesterday
at 08:55:41 PM
She is their new "token" is Aluko , total dumbness beyond comprehension , talking crap about football like she actually understands the mans game from the token ladies to us all... is like us trying to explain the pain of childbirth to them !!!
FFs , they have never been tackled properly down Sandy Flatts etc , tatrtball is minimal contact so go away, they cannot believe their fucking luck being asked for opinions ......however anyone playing any level is laughing at them ?
Don't mind Smith , she is not a look at my tits merchant like most of em who pretend otherwise & think they are taken serious like Scott & Carney the supercoach ....... ok pet !!!
Mind you , Clinton Dumbcunt Morrison is alongside her , the wannabee stereotype gangsta .....so she looks class... yet he is employed !!!
Sky have to keep those quotas up somehow or
will be writing in to complain.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 771
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Why the f**k is that Sue Smith all over Sky Sports?
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 11:30:46 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Yesterday
at 08:39:52 PM
Sue Smith constantly contradicts herself. She makes Stephen Warnock almost sound like he knows what he's talking about & that twat is a fucking idiot.
Alex Scott always tries to say the safe thing. Though at least she rarely sounds stupid.
Emma Hayes knows the score. She has yet to annoy me.
Eni Aluko is by FAR the worst one. Doesn't have a clue. Really awkward. Keep her off the tele like. Plus she's fucking mental.
To her credit she recently 'tweeted' (about furloughed people) that the government had created: "a culture of do nothing entitlement".
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...