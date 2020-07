Is it because she's a dyke? She talks fucking bollocks, or should i say, minge. Fuck off

"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Scouse lesbians are highly sought after on skysports, between her and the other female pundits they know fuck all

Same as the cricket on BBC radio other day. She just waffled on. I switched off.

SHE ANNOYS THE SHIT OUT OF ME 😠👍 I JUST FUCKING ZAPP HER WITH THE REMOTE WHEN I SEE HER AND HEAR THAT WHINING FUCKING VOICE 👍😠😠😠👍